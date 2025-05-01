Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorry driver who caused horse deaths in horrific A9 crash is banned in ‘prison alternative’

Justin Bower was disqualified from driving and given unpaid work.

By Jamie McKenzie
Justin Bower
Justin Bower at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A lorry driver who caused the deaths of horses in a horrific crash on the Perthshire A9 has been banned from the roads and given unpaid work as an alternative to prison.

Justin Bower ploughed through a makeshift warning sign before he hit a broken-down horse transporter on the A9 between Auchterarder and Perth on August 24 2021.

The crash left four horses dead – including the £1million, nine-year-old stallion Party Trick – and Bower’s passenger with devastating injuries.

Bower, of Rhyl in Denbighshire, Wales, was found guilty by a unanimous jury of causing serious injury to passenger and co-driver Ashley Vandervis by driving his 7.5-tonne Mercedes lorry dangerously.

He returned to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday for sentencing.

Aftermath of A9 crash
Justin Bower caused the crash on the A9. Image: DC Thomson.

Sheriff Robert More imposed 220 hours of unpaid work and banned Bower from driving for two years and until he sits an extended test.

He said a six-to-11-month prison sentence would have been appropriate but for the presumption against jail terms of less than a year, where alternatives are available.

He noted Bower has already spent 14 days in custody on remand in relation to the proceedings.

Crash described

The trial heard Mr Vandervis, 47, had to be freed from the wreckage and suffered fractured vertebrae, broken ribs, wrist, ankles and leg.

He told the trial he had no memory of the collision and could not recall being in the lorry at all that day.

Giving evidence, Bower said he was “distracted” by a car in the fast lane which had been trying to pass him for three or four minutes.

He had seen the horse transporter in the distance but believed it was still moving on the road, struggling to get up the Cairnie Braes hill.

He said when the car to his right moved on, he indicated to overtake the transporter and Mr Vandervis shouted “move, move, move” but it was too late to brake and avoid the collision.

He said he did not see an improvised warning on the road, people shouting or waving at the side, or any hazard lights on the horsebox.

Traumatic loss recognised

During sentencing, the sheriff said the court places on record its deepest sympathy for all of those associated with the traumatic events and “hurt and loss suffered”.

Party Trick’s owner, Nicholas Gauntlett, had told the trial he climbed into the horse box after witnessing the horrific smash from the roadside.

He said: “I needed to be with them.

“I watched him die; I watched his eyes close.

“You might think it was only a horse, but it was my life”.

He had been on his way to the Blair Horse Trials in Highland Perthshire at the time.

He said the horse was worth “in excess of £1 million”.

Nick Gauntlett
Nick Gauntlett gave evidence at the trial.

The 47-year-old rider and coach said he pulled over when a problem developed with the transporter.

He filled a horse bucket with stones, tied a high visibility jacket to the handle and placed it about 100 yards along the road as a makeshift warning to oncoming motorists.

The horsebox was partly protruding into the inside lane and he was standing with others on the verge.

Bower’s lorry struck the improvised warning bucket, swerved right and hit the horse box, throwing it onto its side.

Mr Gauntlett’s wife, Amanda, 49, told the trial she believed she had seen Bower using a “phone or device” shortly before the crash

Bower strongly denied this and an element of the charge, which alleged he had been driving while holding and using a mobile phone and steering the vehicle with his elbows, was deleted by jurors.

Unable to drive

In mitigation, defence lawyer Pauline Cullerton said her client accepted his driving had been careless but denied it was dangerous, although he accepts the jury’s finding.

The solicitor said Bower is “extremely remorseful” for the injuries caused to Mr Vandervis.

Ms Cullerton said Bower has also suffered as a result and has been diagnosed with PTSD and has flashbacks.

Justin Bower
Justin Bower.

She said Bower advised he has tried driving once since the accident but could not do so and has not driven since.

The lawyer also lodged a letter and an email with the court from close friends of her client in support of his character.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

