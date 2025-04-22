Teacher knocked unconscious in Dundee school when raging pupil threw her ‘like a ragdoll’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Teacher knocked unconscious in Dundee school when raging pupil threw her ‘like a ragdoll’

Keiran Matthew pled guilty to assaulting the teacher to the danger of her life last year.

By Ciaran Shanks
Keiran Matthew.
Keiran Matthew.

A Dundee school teacher was knocked unconscious and left covered in blood after being thrown “like a ragdoll” by an angry pupil.

After carrying out the vicious attack, Keiran Matthew put his feet up on a teacher’s desk and said: “The stupid cow deserved it.”

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the female teacher at St Paul’s Academy in Kirkton was lucky not to have sustained life-threatening injuries at the 18-year-old’s hands.

Matthew, who has diagnosed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a learning difficulty, pled guilty to attacking the woman in a corridor on March 22 2024.

PE changing dispute

The horrific assault unfolded after the then-S5 pupil refused to get changed separately from other pupils before PE.

This measure – agreed by Matthew, his foster mum and the school – was put in place because of previous aggression towards other children.

Keiran Matthew
Keiran Matthew will be sentenced later.

Fiscal depute Laura Bruce said Matthew was described as a “couple of years behind” in his development and was educated outside mainstream classes.

On the afternoon in question, Matthew – around 6ft in height – was said to have been “agitated” and “heightened” over the pre-PE changing.

The teacher who would be attacked was deemed to be a “safe” person for him and had previously succeeded in de-escalating volatile incidents.

She took the decision to have two other teachers and pupils placed in a locked classroom away from Matthew, who sat with his head down at a table.

Mrs Bruce said: “The accused then realised they had gone to the ICT class and moved towards the door and said ‘I’m f*****g going in there too’.

“He tried to exit to the corridor where (the teacher) had her back to him.

“She recalls him gripping her in a rugby-style grip with her arms pinned to her sides and the next thing she felt was the horrific impact of her head striking the floor.”

Appeared ‘like a ragdoll’

The court heard the teacher blacked out momentarily but regained consciousness and made a bloody handprint on the wall as she tried to get to her feet.

Staff came to her aid after she screamed for help while bleeding profusely.

“She was blinded by her own blood, which covered her face and top with a large amount of blood seen on the floor,” Mrs Bruce said.

“Another teacher had witnessed the accused lift her completely off her feet, throwing her to the floor deliberately and landing headfirst.

“Another said she appeared to be like a ragdoll flying through the air.

“The accused sat at a teacher’s desk, with his feet on the desk and using his mobile phone.

“He told a teacher ‘Sir, it wasn’t an outburst of anger – she deserved it’.”

St Paul's RC Academy
St Paul’s RC Academy.

During a phone call to tell someone he hit a teacher, Matthew again said “she deserved it”.

He later banged on the desk and said: “The stupid cow deserved it.”

Life-threatening injury scare

A colleague took the injured teacher to Ninewells Hospital because of an expected 20-minute wait for an ambulance.

She was given 10 stitches and had to return for a CT scan because she was confused and unable to finish sentences.

The woman was diagnosed with concussion and plastic surgeon Dr Ketki Kaushal said the assault could have been life-threatening.

It was revealed she sustained a Y-shaped wound to her forehead, which would leave an “obvious and permanent” scar for life.

After being cautioned and charged, Matthew, of Dundee, replied: “I am sorry.”

He pled guilty to seizing the teacher’s neck and body, throwing her to the floor, causing her to strike her head and be rendered unconscious.

He admitted the assault was to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and the danger of her life. He will be sentenced at a later date.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Fake police officer and drug-driver caught after crash
Ali Lamb
Teenager in court accused of murdering Dundee man Ali Lamb
Michael McGlynn
Former Bannockburn teacher jailed for abusing school pupils over 20 years
Levi Stewart
Fife man's Hogmanay attack on woman over 'underage drinker'
Wayne Robb
Arbroath man lit living room 'campfire' amid neighbours dispute
Ryan Lawson
Gumtree scammer conned people in Dundee and Fife out of cars using dud cheques
Muirhead crash
Dundee driver high on cannabis caused Angus road crash
Adrian Kolczak
Predator abused Fife woman's kindness by assaulting her in her home
Ryan Bonella
Dundee man in court for calling parking warden 'Jackie Chan'
Owen Houston
Fife man stole aunt's bank card to buy holiday in days after she died