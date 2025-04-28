Stirling rapist jailed for attacking teenager after ‘bullying’ confession

A rapist who attacked a teenage girl in Stirling after she confided in him about bullying has been jailed for almost seven years.

Graham McDermid, 24, pounced on the 13 year-old on December 7 2022.

The traumatised girl went on to send a WhatsApp message for her mother stating: “He raped me and I am not lying.”

McDermid appeared at the High Court in Glasgow via video link from prison having previously pled guilty to the crime.

The predator, of Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, was jailed for six years and eight months.

Lord Matthews also ordered he be supervised for a further four years on his release.

Raped after ‘bullying’ disclosure

The court heard how the girl had been in McDermid’s company on the night of the incident.

They ended up chatting and he “hugged” her as she “disclosed she was being bullied at school”.

Prosecutor Ken McGuire said McDermid then started suddenly pulling at her clothes.

He then went on to rape the girl, which also involved him pushing her onto a bed.

Mr McGuire: “She had continually asked him to stop.”

The victim’s mother became aware that night what happened after messages from her distressed daughter.

McDermid was quizzed by police at the time but it was only in June 2023 he was charged following forensic results.

‘Flashbacks’

The court heard he had also raped the girl earlier in 2022.

This included an occasion when he “overpowered” her after she helped him get access to wi-fi.

Sentencing, Lord Matthews said the attacks involved McDermid “using force” and “taking advantage” of the young victim.

She continues to suffer “flashbacks” as a result of her ordeal with the long-term effect not yet known.

The judge also imposed a non-harassment order banning McDermid from approaching or contacting the victim.

