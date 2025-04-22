Former Bannockburn teacher jailed for abusing school pupils over 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Bannockburn teacher jailed for abusing school pupils over 20 years

Michael McGlynn, 73, began targeting children in 1984 and continued offending until 2005.

By Dave Finlay
Michael McGlynn
Michael McGlynn.

A former schoolteacher and swimming coach from Bannockburn was jailed for three years and 10 months after subjecting six young girls to sexual abuse over two decades.

Michael McGlynn began targeting children in 1984 and continued offending against until 2005.

A judge praised the courage of women who came to court to testify against McGlynn after he denied a series of charges during an earlier trial.

Lady Ross said: “They came to court as adult women and they spoke with clarity and courage about things that happened to them many years ago but things that were distressing and painful.

“This offending has had real and lasting consequences and it has taken bravery for all of these women to speak up now.”

She continued: “You are now 73 years old and your crimes from all those years ago have now caught up with you.

“You continue to deny responsibility for these offences.

“Your position is that your behaviour has been misinterpreted.”

At the High Court in Edinburgh, the judge said in several cases McGlynn’s behaviour caused serious harm and she pointed out one victim stopped going to school and did not sit her exams.

She said that while these offences were not at the extreme end of sexual abuse McGlynn had exploited his position of trust as a teacher and there was no realistic alternative to a prison sentence.

Charges

McGlynn, formerly of Denny and now of Rowallan Drive, Bannockburn, had originally faced 14 charges but was found guilty of six crimes.

Two of the offences were of indecent assault perpetrated against girls who were older teenagers at the time.

The remaining four were of lewd and indecent conduct towards girls aged between 12 and 15.

Most of the offending occurred at a secondary school in Stirlingshire.

McGlynn, a chemistry teacher who ran an after school club, was acquitted of the most serious charge of raping a 17-year-old girl at stables near Denny in 1985.

Trial evidence

During a trial, one girl described him as a “touchy” person who made her feel uncomfortable.

He told her he had a dream about her which involved him performing a sex act on her.

Another said he began asking her personal questions and rubbed his hand up the inside of her leg, although she told him: “Don’t”.

She said she did not want any of the touching or groping that took place but thought no one would believe her.

Defence counsel Sarah Livingstone said McGlynn was a first offender and added: “He continues to maintain his innocence.”

McGlynn was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Lady Ross made non-harassment orders prohibiting him from contacting or attempting to contact any of the women.

