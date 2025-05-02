Stirling court round-up — Doctor ban and ditched stash

A Stirling man made threats to murder a doctor because he was unhappy with changes to his methadone prescription.

David Buist made the chilling comments during an appointment with a different medic at the Stirling-based medical practice, adding: “I’ll follow him home”.

The 51-year-old later went on to make further threats against the medic to employees at NHS24 and an addiction service in the city.

Buist also faced sentencing for a charge of assaulting a shop worker at a premises on Murray Place by throwing a charity tin at his head and for acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards police officers.

All the offences took place in November and December 2024.

Solicitor Fraser McCready, defending, said Buist had a “foul mouth” whilst under the influence.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon ordered him to carry out 267 hours of unpaid work and placed him on a supervision order for 18 months.

He is also banned Buist, of Broad Street, from contacting the doctor for two years.

Drugs on dashboard

A motorist caught with three joints on his car dashboard during a police stop in Stirling was found to have a further £1,400 of the drug in ready-made bags. Linkes Hysa was also driving with more than four-and-a-half times the legal limit of cannabis in his system.

Ditched stash

A drug-dealer ditched £900 of tablets in the city centre before trying to convince police they were painkillers.

Ellie Bridges was spotted outside the Cancer Research shop on Murray place, doling out the drugs from a plastic bag.

On becoming aware police were nearby she tried to dispose of her stash but CCTV operators helped police recover the bag, in which they found almost 500 clonazolam tablets.

The 29-year-old claimed they were over-the-counter medication.

Bridges, of Hall Park , Sauchie admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs on August 15 2023.

She was jailed for 160 days.

Hammer attack

A former Dragon’s Den contestant from Stirling who donned a balaclava to smash his ex-partner’s car windscreen with a hammer was warned in court, “stay away from her”. Brian Smillie, who appeared on television to persuade the BBC show’s team to invest in his tech business, went to the woman’s house five years after their split.

Drink-drive decision

A Stirling man has been banned from driving for a year for drunkenly retrieving his car after another person drove it without permission.

Edwin McLaughlin was almost four times the limit when he got behind the wheel.

He hit a parked car in the Raploch area, leading to police being called.

Solicitor Fraser McCready, defending, said the 63-year-old had been drinking elsewhere and had not intended driving.

However, another person at the house took his car without his permission and he “foolishly” went to retrieve it.

McLaughlin, of Upper Bridge Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol (87 mics/ 22) at Penman Court on January 6.

He was fined £450.

