Test drive thief stole motorbike and cars in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Connor Davidson asked to test the vehicles and then made off with them.

By Ciaran Shanks
Volkswagen car badge
Davidson stole a Volkswagen and a Yamaha motorbike. Image: Shutterstock

A brazen thief took a car and a motorcycle for test drives, before speeding off from the sellers.

Connor Davidson later led police on a dangerous chase through a Fife caravan park before he was eventually brought to justice.

The 23-year-old is now facing a “significant” jail term after he admitted a 12-charge crime wave committed between January and February this year in Dundee, Perth, Stirling and Fife.

Stirling bike theft

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Davidson used a bogus name on Facebook to view a Yamaha MT10 motorcycle worth £6,500 being offered for sale by a man in Stirling on January 16.

Davidson introduced himself as “Callum” and was carrying a black motorcycle helmet.

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie said: “He has then asked to hear the motorbike running, so the complainer put the keys in the ignition and the accused turned on the bike.

“The accused proceeded to sit on the bike and put it into gear.

“The accused then revved the bike and took off without permission.

“The accused left his crash helmet behind in the garage and the complainer reported it to the police immediately.”

Caravan park chaos

Between January 28 and 30, Davidson stole a red Audi A4 from Bolts Garage in Leven before being caught stealing engine oil from a Freuchie garage and £60 worth of petrol from Tesco Kingsway.

Another Facebook Marketplace seller from Perth, who was planning to move abroad, was targeted on February 5.

Davidson sped off in their Volkswagen Polo and failed to return.

Fuel was stolen from the Freuchie filling station before Davidson stole a blue Audi Q5 which was parked on Crossgate, Cupar, on February 14.

The same car was spotted by police in Tayport, with Davidson behind the wheel.

Mr MacKenzie said: “On sighting the police vehicle, the blue Audi made off at speed on a grass park area with the wheels spinning, sliding and losing traction.

“The accused made off at speed towards the Tayport Links Caravan Park.

“Given the time of day, the identification of the driver and the pedestrian traffic, police abandoned any pursuit upon entering the caravan park.

“The accused continued to drive dangerously and recklessly at speed within the caravan park.

“He emerged from the front of the patrol car between two caravans, narrowly missing a male cyclist before driving off at speed.”

Prison warning

Davidson was later chased on foot from an address in Guardbridge before finally being arrested.

He pled guilty to 12 charges on indictment and will be sentenced next month after a social work report is prepared.

It was revealed Davidson, remanded at HMP Perth, is also awaiting sentence for scores of other vehicle crimes.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “I make it clear the likelihood is there will be a significant custodial term imposed.”

