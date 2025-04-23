Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Angus conman splashed vulnerable ex-partner’s cash on escort site and left her with just £30

Carey Gibb swindled almost £20,000 out of his victim's bank account, causing her funeral plan to be cancelled.

By Ross Gardiner
Carey Gibb
Carey Gibb.

A callous Angus conman ended his 20-year-relationship when his partner was taken into a care home, then used her bank card to pocket almost £20,000, including splashing thousands on an escort site.

Stonemason Carey Gibb took out more than £10,000 in cash, spent thousands more – including 22 payments to escort website Midsummer – and drained an inheritance from her mother.

After claiming to remain her friend and promising to use the vulnerable woman’s bank details to pay care home fees, he instead let the 73-year-old rack up a £9,000 debt in missed payments.

Despite having been left £20,000 when her mother died, the woman was left with just £30 and her funeral plan had been unknowingly cancelled due to missed payments.

“Monster” Gibb was warned he could be jailed for his year-long swindle when he is sentenced next month.

Arbroath man Carey Gibb, 62, was diagnosed with prostate cancer five years ago. He welcomes the new research from the University of Dundee.
Fraudster Carey Gibb. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Sick scam

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Gibb pled guilty to a year-long domestically-aggravated fraud, from August 2021.

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson explained Gibb, 63, and his victim had been in a relationship for 20 years.

She told the court the woman suffers from long-standing mental health issues, including “extreme” anxiety.

“The accused took on somewhat of a caring role,” Ms Wilkinson said.

Gibb was granted access to the woman’s bank card and PIN.

She received PIP and a pension and inherited £20,000 after her mother died in 2019.

“It is clear she is more of a saver than a spender,” Ms Wilkinson added.

The woman was admitted to hospital due to her declining mental health and had been, at times, unable to get out of bed due to being overcome with anxiety.

In August 2021, she moved into a care home near Arbroath.

At that stage, Gibb told her daughter he planned to separate from her as “they couldn’t have a proper relationship” and “he wanted to talk to girls”.

The woman’s daughter thought this was strange but nothing more.

Gibb did split from the woman but agreed to remain her friend and said he would continue to manage her finances, including arranging £600-a month-payments to the care home from the woman’s account.

‘Monster’

The woman’s daughter began initiating power of attorney procedures and uncovered the care home had been going unpaid and a £9,000 debt had mounted up.

She alerted social workers and a financial abuse probe revealed Gibb had been withdrawing up to £300 at a time and sometimes on consecutive days.

He was unable to provide an explanation to his victim’s daughter and when her mother found out, she was “extremely distressed” and repeatedly said she wanted to die.

She repeatedly called Gibb a “monster” and had to be sedated.

Withdrawals from the woman’s account matched deposits made into Gibb’s.

He used her money to pay for a Sky TV package and 22 payments to Midsummer, a “dating/escort” website – often at £250 a time.

The woman’s funeral plan with Sun Life had been frozen due to missed payments and had she died during Gibb’s offending, her policy would not have paid out.

Over the course of his con, Gibb only ever brought his victim one bottle of water, some chocolates and £45 worth of clothes.

She was left with just £30 in her account.

‘Trust abused’

In all, Gibb withdrew £10,500 from the woman’s account and used her details to make a further £9,461.61 of purchases.

He was interviewed by police in May 2023 and stated he only earned £1,500 a month.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until May 29 and ordered background reports.

She noted the woman has been repaid the defrauded sum of money by her bank, rather than Gibb, of Abbey Street in Arbroath.

The sheriff told the first offender: “You should be aware, Mr Gibb, that a custodial sentence is an option given the sum that’s involved and given the fact it’s a position of trust that’s been abused.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'I'd rather be somewhere else'
Andrew Thomas at Perth Sheriff Court
Spycam victim says Perthshire peeping tom is 'very fortunate' to avoid jail
Graham Anderson's fatal accident inquiry heard how it took an hour to realise a paramedic had not been dispatched to to site where he ultimately died.
Stirling man died of heart attack at work after 85-minute wait for ambulance
The teenager has appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee girl, 15, charged with terrorism offences
The High Court in Edinburgh
Jail for Fife sex attacker who throttled woman and abused child
Reiss Leighton
Fife schoolgirl hospitalised after taking ecstasy pill sold behind doctor surgery
Veronica Farquharson went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Woman cleared after 'severely undernourished' puppies seized from her Perthshire home
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Fake police officer and drug-driver caught after crash
Ali Lamb
Teenager in court accused of murdering Dundee man Ali Lamb
Keiran Matthew.
Teacher knocked unconscious in Dundee school when raging pupil threw her 'like a ragdoll'