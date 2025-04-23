Wednesday court round-up — ‘I’d rather be somewhere else’

A man who assaulted a police officer at a Perth nightspot appeared in the dock wearing a hoodie with the slogan: “I’d rather be somewhere else to be honest.”

Shawn McPhee was at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted spitting and kicking a sergeant at the city’s Bank Bar on August 18 last year.

The court heard police were called to the South Street venue just after midnight.

McPhee, 37, lashed out after being handcuffed.

He spat at one officer and kicked him to his right knee.

Officers fitted leg restraints and placed him in the back of a police van.

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “Mr McPhee is someone with a relatively short record.

“All of his offending has one thing in common – they stem from alcohol misuse.”

Mr Davie said his client had stopped drinking for a lengthy period, but relapsed around the time of the offence.

“He is clearly ashamed of his behaviour,” the solicitor said.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan acknowledged that McPhee, of Lewis Place, Perth, had taken steps to address his drinking problem.

She fined him £500.

Attacked teenager

An Arbroath man has admitted attacking and injuring a 14-year-old boy.

Daniel Wrona further pled guilty to being abusive to his partner.

The 45-year-old appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court, aided by an interpreter, to admit the assault and threatening or abusive behaviour on March 9 this year.

The court heard he assaulted the teenager – who can’t be identified for legal reasons – by pushing him on the body.

Wrona also admitted shouting and swearing at his partner, demanding to know where she’d visited, following her and referring to her in a derogatory and abusive manner.

Both offences took place at Wrona’s Warddykes Road home.

Sheriff Mark Thorley noted that Wrona is completing a community payback order for similar offending and ordered reports ahead of sentencing on June 6.

Swindled from ex

Angus conman Carey Gibb used his ex-partner’s bank card to pocket nearly £20,000 – including thousands on an escort site.

The stonemason took out more than £10,000 in cash, spent thousands more – including 22 payments to escort website Midsummer – and drained an inheritance from her mother.

After claiming to remain her friend and promising to use the vulnerable woman’s bank details to pay care home fees, he instead let the 73-year-old rack up a £9,000 debt in missed payments.

Gibb has been warned he could be jailed for his year-long swindle when he returns to Forfar Sheriff Court next month.

Teen dealer admits park stabbing

A teenager who stabbed a man in a Perth park during a drug deal gone wrong has been placed on a rehabilitation programme.

David Swindale was just 17 when he knifed Marc Henderson in the stomach, leaving him with a “significant” scar.

Mr Henderson tried to cover up the attack, claiming to paramedics he had fallen on a fence.

When the truth came out, police raided Swindale’s home and recovered hundreds of pounds worth of drugs in his bedroom.

Swindale, now 19, returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted assaulting Mr Henderson to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement at Tulloch Park on April 7 2023.

He further pled guilty to charges of being concerned in supply of heroin between March 11 and April 24 2023, and the supply of Etizolam on April 24 2023.

Sheriff William Wood told Swindale: “This is a really serious offence.

“There is a prospect of you ending up in detention.

“But cause you were 17 at the time and you appear as a first offender, I will give you the benefit of the doubt.”

Swindale was placed on the Right Track programme for young offenders. He will return to court for a progress review later this summer.

Underfed dogs seized from property

Animal welfare officers seized “severely undernourished” puppies and dogs from a house in Perthshire.

More than 22 animals were rescued when SSPCA workers attended at Veronica Farquharson’s two-bedroom home on Christmas Day in 2022.

One Rottweiller was described as “emaciated”, with her ribs and spine visible through her skin.

Her eight pups – found so cold they were huddled together inside a crate – have since died.

Ms Farquharson, 55, was cleared of charges of failing to protect the dogs from disease and suffering.

She argued that the dogs were owned by her son James Farquharson and another man Aaron Eggie.

Over the limit

A drunk-driver must meet with social workers before being sentenced after being caught behind the wheel whole two-and-a-half times over the limit.

Kenneth Clark appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess alcohol (67 mics/22) on April 11 this year.

The 33-year-old, listed as being of the Star Hotel in Montrose, drove illegally on St James Road, Gallowshade Road and Dundee Loan in Forfar.

As the offender is currently subject to a community payback order, Sheriff Mark Thorley deferred sentencing until June 5.

Clark was disqualified from driving in the meantime.

