A peeping tom who planted a hidden camera in a woman’s bedroom to record her getting undressed was “very fortunate” not to be jailed, his victim said.

Twisted Andrew Thomas concealed an iPhone spycam in a flower vase at the foot of the 65-year-old’s bed and recorded more than 40 hours of footage.

He was caught when the woman discovered the camera, attached by Velcro, while rearranging the artificial bouquet.

Thomas appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted one charge of voyeurism under the Sexual Offences Act 2009 between January 29 and July 29 2023.

The 49-year-old former offshore worker, who has a previous sexual conviction for secretly filming a female colleague on an oil rig, has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

His victim told The Courier of her “shock and horror” upon finding the camera, and said she wanted to attend the sentencing hearing to give Thomas a “reality check”.

‘A significant violation’

The court heard how groundskeeper Thomas had been “infatuated” with his victim.

He crept into her home in a village near Pitlochry and fitted the phone, connected to a power bank, inside the vase.

Thomas was later caught by his victim’s daughter and son-in-law – both police officers – sneaking around inside the property, having let himself in using a key from under a doormat.

When arrested, he confessed all to police and admitted he had returned to the house several times to replace the battery.

Solicitor Bethany Downham confirmed her client had since lost his job and was now living in homeless accommodation at Perth’s Skinnergate.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Thomas: “The circumstances of this offence are quite concerning, but also this is a significant violation of the complainer’s home and her privacy.

“I don’t know if its better or worse that she was someone you had befriended, rather than a stranger.”

She said: “Given your previous conviction for similar conduct, the starting point for the court to consider would be a custodial sentence.

“Whilst I am satisfied that a custodial sentence would be entirely appropriate, I am also satisfied that there is an alternative to custody.

“I am minded to think that you would simply go into custody and come back out without ever properly examining your conduct, and having had no input from the social work department to ensure no other person is put through the same circumstances.”

The sheriff ordered Thomas to carry out the maximum 300 hours of unpaid work as part of a “high tariff” community payback order.

Thomas was told he must stay within Skinnergate between 7pm and 7am each night for six months as part of a restriction of liberty order.

He will be supervised for two years and as part of a catalogue of conduct requirements, he must not approach his victim nor even enter her home village.

There will be restrictions placed on his internet and phone use and he must tell supervisors if he makes new friends or enters into a relationship.

Thomas will stay on the sex offenders register for five years.

Kept criminal past a secret

Speaking after the hearing, Thomas’s victim – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – said: “I think he was very fortunate to avoid a custodial sentence, baring in mind the previous offence.”

She said Thomas kept his criminal past secret when they were friends.

“The story he gave to me about being out on the rigs, and why he was no longer working there, was just a complete fabrication, a fairy story.

“It worked to give me his narrative.”

She said: “I felt that by being here today, to see him being sentenced, I could reclaim a wee bit of control.

“I hoped that he would see me and feel the full impact of what he did.

“I wanted him to be reminded of the effect this has had on my life and not let this be something he can put away in some little abstract place.

“He needs to see I’m here and this is what you did to me. It’s a reality check.”

The woman added: “I was shocked and horrified when I discovered what happened.

“But I really believed he would plead guilty (at the first opportunity). I thought there would be some kind of redemption and he would surrender.

“When he didn’t, I was then confronted for the next four months with the possibility of a trial.

“My belief that goodness would come through, completely went.”

After his first diet appearance in October, Thomas pled guilty on January 21.

Oil rig pervert

Nine years ago, Thomas, formerly of Perth Road, Pitlochry, was placed on supervision and ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work after he admitted secretly recording a female colleague on a North Sea platform.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how he sneaked into his victim’s cabin and hid his mobile in her bathroom.

It was concealed behind a white sheet of paper and set to record footage of her as she washed.

The woman discovered she was being filmed when she spotted the hidden device.

Speaking after sentencing, she told the Press and Journal: “After what he put me through, I feel that all he’s got is a slap on the wrist.”

