Jail for Fife sex attacker who throttled woman and abused child

By Dave Finlay
Mark Campbell was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh
A Fife sex offender who subjected a woman to repeated rape attacks and abused a young girl has been jailed for eight years.

Mark Campbell targeted the adult victim in a catalogue of sexual and physical violence during which she was indecently assaulted and grabbed by the neck.

Campbell, 49, also sexually assaulted the girl and threatened, pushed and throttled her, restricting her breathing, during violent episodes.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “The jury convicted you of five charges involving physical assaults and sexual assaults.”

Judge John Morris KC said: “You will appreciate for the sexual assaults only a substantial prison sentence is appropriate.”

Threats to pet dog

Campbell, formerly of University Terrace, Pittenweem, Fife, denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was found guilty of rape, indecent assault, sexual assault on a child and assault.

The offences occurred between 2005 and 2013 at addresses in Fife.

The High Court in Edinburgh.
During attacks on the woman he seized her by the neck, pushed her against a wardrobe, threw her onto a bed and spat on her face. She was also indecently assaulted and raped by Campbell on various occasions between 2005 and 2009.

Campbell also assaulted the girl from the age of five. He shouted at the child and called her names, threatened her with violence and directed threats at a pet dog.

He also grabbed the girl, pushed her against a wall and onto the floor and compressed her neck. He also molested the child and made indecent remarks.

Defence solicitor advocate Richard Souter said he acknowledged the profound effect of the offending on both victims and added: “Mr Campbell understands he faces a lengthy custodial sentence.”

The defence lawyer told the court: “It is clear that he has suffered from depression for the majority of his adult life.”

Campbell was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely. The judge granted non harassment orders prohibiting Campbell from contacting or attempting to contact the victims for an indefinite period.

