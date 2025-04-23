Dundee girl, 15, charged with terrorism offences

A 15-year-old girl from Dundee has appeared in court over terrorism allegations.

The teenager is accused of six separate charges under the Terrorism Act 2000 and the Terrorism Act 2006, respectively.

The youth – who cannot be named due to her age – made no plea after being ordered to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.

One of the charges against the girl relates to the encouragement of terrorism.

Prosecutors allege that she belonged or professed to being part of a terrorist organisation.

It is alleged that she expressed an opinion or belief that was supportive of such an organisation and was reckless as to whether a person will be encouraged to support an organisation.

She is additionally accused of inviting support for a terrorist organisation and an offence relating to the collection of information.

The teen appeared in the dock for a short, private hearing in connection with the six allegations on petition.

Sheriff David Hall released her on bail after committing her for further examination.

