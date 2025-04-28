Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth armed robber who wept during hold-up blows chance to stay out of jail

Reece Lochrie, 25, held up the shopkeeper at knifepoint, but left in tears after he was recognised.

By Jamie Buchan
Ryan Lochrie
Reece Lochrie. Image: Facebook

An armed robber who burst into tears when he was recognised during a raid on a Perth newsagent has been jailed – having blown multiple chances to stay out of prison.

Reece Lochrie held up a shopkeeper at knifepoint, demanding money from her till.

But the 25-year-old left in tears, with just a packet of cigarettes and a lighter, after the employee clocked him as a regular customer who lived across the street.

When police came to arrest him, Lochrie told them: “I’ve done something stupid.”

Lochrie pled guilty to assault and robbery at the County News store, on County Place, when he appeared in court last August.

Sentence was deferred for further assessments and the father-of-one was told to engage with the Right Track young offenders programme.

When he returned to the dock this week, Perth Sheriff Court heard Lochrie had been abusive to social workers and breached a bail curfew order three times.

‘Behaved abysmally’

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “The main reason you are in court today is because you entered a shop with a knife.

“You frightened that lady.

Reece Lochrie
Reece Lochrie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

“And if she hadn’t recognised you, I really don’t know what you would have done with that knife and what might have happened.

“You were very lucky that she knew who you were and she talked you out of doing anything more silly than you were already doing.”

She added: “While custody was at the forefront of my mind, there were alternatives available for you.

“That’s why the Right Track programme was imposed and you were placed on a bail curfew.

“Unfortunately, the first report to me said your engagement was inconsistent.

Reece Lochrie walked into the County News shop dressed in black and armed with a knife.

“And since then, things have simply got worse.

“When the court made it clear to you it was now looking at other options for sentencing, you didn’t even take that seriously.

“You behaved abysmally towards the social worker who was only trying to do her job.

“In all circumstances, there is nothing that suggests to me there is any alternative to custody.”

Lochrie showed little emotion as he was jailed for 15 months.

Said sorry as he left shop

Solicitor Angela Clay, defending, said: “Mr Lochrie does wish to apologise to the social worker for his attitude.

“Things got on top of him and he lashed out.”

The court previously heard how Lochrie walked into County News just after 5pm on April 24 2023.

He was dressed all in black and had his hood up, fiscal depute Callum Gordon said.

“He walked quickly towards the complainer and pointed a knife at her, before shouting ‘open it’ and pointing the knife at the till.

Perth Sheriff Court.

“The complainer immediately recognised the accused as someone who attends at the store regularly.

“She knew that he lived in a flat directly opposite.”

The shopkeeper tried to reason with Lochrie, who eventually took his hood down and put his knife away.

Mr Gordon said: “The complainer provided the accused with cigarettes and a lighter, due to being fearful of the accused, knowing that he had a knife.

“The accused began to cry and apologised for what he had done, before leaving the shop and making his way home.”

