Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee pervert accidently gave stash of sordid child abuse images to family member

The disgusted relative confronted Alan Hayburn after she found the depraved images on a storage card he had given her for a mobile phone.

By Ciaran Shanks
Alan Hayburn
Alan Hayburn.

A panicked paedophile was snared by police after accidentally giving his stash of child abuse material to a relative.

The disgusted family member confronted Alan Hayburn after she found the depraved images on a storage card he had given her for a mobile phone.

Hayburn, 57, pled guilty to possessing indecent images of children at his former home in Dundee over a 14-year period.

The city’s sheriff court was told that Hayburn, a first offender, regularly had his shopping bought for him by the relative, who was 28.

It was revealed she increasingly cared for him while Hayburn struggled with alcoholism.

Files named ‘cuties’

On the morning of December 14 2023, a drunk Hayburn gave her a mobile phone to use and asked her to reset it to factory settings, which she did.

“She set the phone up that night but noticed the SD (secure digital) card in the phone was nearly full so decided to look,” fiscal depute Laura Bruce said.

Alan Hayburn appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

“She discovered five files named ‘cuties 1’, ‘cuties 2’, ‘cuties 3’, ‘cuties 4’, ‘cuties 5.’

“Preview photographs showed indecent pictures of young females.”

“She was shocked and decided to contact the accused.”

The woman later visited Hayburn at his home at Servite Court and saw five SD cards on a swivel chair which she thought was “unusual”.

Mrs Bruce added: “She suspected the accused was searching for the missing SD card which had been mistakenly given to her.

“She said she saw the photos and the accused said ‘it was a long time ago’.

“She said she was disgusted and had no intention of ever seeing him again.”

‘Somebody’s taking a joke’

Police were given the mobile phone and SD card by the woman before they arrested Hayburn and searched his home after a warrant was granted.

Following his arrest, Hayburn replied: “Somebody’s taking a joke.”

Children as young as six featured in the 758 abuse images that were discovered, the vast majority of which were at Category C level.

Hayburn, now of Barnhill, pled guilty to committing the offence between January 4 2009 and December 14 2023.

Sheriff Charles Lugton placed Hayburn on the sex offenders’ register before he deferred sentence until June for a social work report to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Edinburgh High Court.
Jail for 'wholly unrepentant' Fife rapist who claimed he was victim of conspiracy
David Cameron appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court
Stirling farmer fined for neglecting ‘emaciated’ cattle
Clive Burgoyne
Scorned Forfar hunter laid toxic traps to frame Angus estate for raptor poisoning
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'I'd rather be somewhere else'
Andrew Thomas at Perth Sheriff Court
Spycam victim says Perthshire peeping tom is 'very fortunate' to avoid jail
Graham Anderson's fatal accident inquiry heard how it took an hour to realise a paramedic had not been dispatched to to site where he ultimately died.
Stirling man died of heart attack at work after 85-minute wait for ambulance
The teenager has appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee girl, 15, charged with terrorism offences
The High Court in Edinburgh
Jail for Fife sex attacker who throttled woman and abused child
Reiss Leighton
Fife schoolgirl hospitalised after taking ecstasy pill sold behind doctor surgery
Carey Gibb
Angus conman splashed vulnerable ex-partner's cash on escort site and left her with just…