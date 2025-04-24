Stirling farmer fined for neglecting ‘emaciated’ cattle

A Stirling farmer left five Highland cattle to starve after a breakdown in a deal over them being provided with food.

David Cameron had asked Caledonian Marts cattle auctions to feed the animals until they were collected by an animal transport vehicle.

However following a breakdown in his relationship with the firm he failed to ensure the animals were fed.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard that the animals were being kept on land owned by the Mart after being sold by Cameron, but that ultimately he remained responsible for them.

By the time animal welfare officials became involved some of the cattle had a body score of just one out of five, indicating that they were emaciated.

The 72-year-old has now been fined after admitting neglecting the animals.

Anonymous tip-off

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks said the cattle were inspected following an anonymous tip off.

She said: “The accused requested they (the Mart) provide feed for the cattle and the cattle were fed on an ad hoc basis from the Caledonian Mart feed stock.

“There were issues with the frequency of feeding between April and June due to a dispute.

“On June 20 2023, Stirling Council animal welfare officers attended and inspected the animals.

“They looked lean and hungry, and there was no supplementary feed provided.”

The prosecutor said: “Following that investigation, some younger animals were found to be older than thought as they were smaller due to lack of food and pure growth.”

Three animals had a body score of 1.5 out of five and were described as “lean”, while a further to were described as “emaciated“

50 years’ experience

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said Cameron accepted he should have checked on the animals more regularly.

He said: “Mr Cameron has been a farmer for an excess of 50 years, following in the footsteps of his parents.

“He’s never before been convicted of any offences regarding animal welfare or neglect. Over his period farming, he’s been responsible for tens of thousands of animals.

“These animals had been sold, but were unable to be transported. Mr Cameron accepts the remained his responsibility.

“Although they had been sold, he had not received payment.

“He himself had been passing and given them food, but clearly didn’t appreciate that food was not being provided when he was not there.”

He said 27 animals were seized by animal welfare officers and ultimately sold by them, with Cameron not seeing any of the money.

Cameron, of Snowdon Place, Stirling, admitted causing suffering to five cattle through act or omission between April and June 2023.

Sheriff James Gilchrist fined him £1000.

