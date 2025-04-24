Stirling farmer fined for neglecting ‘emaciated’ cattle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling farmer fined for neglecting ‘emaciated’ cattle

David Cameron admitted causing suffering to five cattle through act or omission between April and June 2023.

By Kirsty McIntosh
David Cameron appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court
A Stirling farmer left five Highland cattle to starve after a breakdown in a deal over them being provided with food.

David Cameron had asked Caledonian Marts cattle auctions to feed the animals until they were collected by an animal transport vehicle.

However following a breakdown in his relationship with the firm he failed to ensure the animals were fed.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard that the animals were being kept on land owned by the Mart after being sold by Cameron, but that ultimately he remained responsible for them.

By the time animal welfare officials became involved some of the cattle had a body score of just one out of five, indicating that they were emaciated.

The 72-year-old has now been fined after admitting neglecting the animals.

Anonymous tip-off

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks said the cattle were inspected following an anonymous tip off.

She said: “The accused requested they (the Mart) provide feed for the cattle and the cattle were fed on an ad hoc basis from the Caledonian Mart feed stock.

“There were issues with the frequency of feeding between April and June due to a dispute.

“On June 20 2023, Stirling Council animal welfare officers attended and inspected the animals.

“They looked lean and hungry, and there was no supplementary feed provided.”

The prosecutor said: “Following that investigation, some younger animals were found to be older than thought as they were smaller due to lack of food and pure growth.”

Three animals had a body score of 1.5 out of five and were described as “lean”, while a further to were described as “emaciated“

50 years’ experience

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said Cameron accepted he should have checked on the animals more regularly.

He said: “Mr Cameron has been a farmer for an excess of 50 years, following in the footsteps of his parents.

“He’s never before been convicted of any offences regarding animal welfare or neglect. Over his period farming, he’s been responsible for tens of thousands of animals.

“These animals had been sold, but were unable to be transported. Mr Cameron accepts the remained his responsibility.

“Although they had been sold, he had not received payment.

“He himself had been passing and given them food, but clearly didn’t appreciate that food was not being provided when he was not there.”

He said 27 animals were seized by animal welfare officers and ultimately sold by them, with Cameron not seeing any of the money.

Cameron, of Snowdon Place, Stirling, admitted causing suffering to five cattle through act or omission between April and June 2023.

Sheriff James Gilchrist fined him £1000.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

