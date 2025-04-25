Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath OAP on register for smacking 14-year-old girl’s bottom at Christmas party

Keith Clark, 66, touched two victims on the bottom at a function in a Monifieth masonic hall.

By Ross Gardiner
Keith Clark at Forfar Sheriff Court.
An Arbroath pensioner has been found guilty of sexually touching a woman and a girl at a Christmas function.

Keith Clark was placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty of inappropriate touching at the festive bash which had been booked to take place in a masonic hall in Monifieth.

There, the 66-year-old touched both a woman and a 14-year-old girl on the bottom.

Clark, who has since lost his job, went on trial but was found to have offended towards both females, neither of whom can be identified for legal reasons.

Arbroath pensioner found guilty

Clark stood trial at Forfar Sheriff Court in March.

Court papers state that he attempted to engage in sexual activity with the teenager and smacked her on the buttocks, over her clothing.

Clark then sexually assaulted a woman at the party by placing his hands within her clothing and touching her buttocks over her underwear.

Forfar Sheriff Court
Returning his attention to the teenager, he again attempted to engage in sexual activity with her by placing his hand on and around her back.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear convicted Clark of perverted offending which took place on November 23 last year.

‘Significant consequences’

Clark, of East Abbey Street in Arbroath, returned to the dock to be sentenced after being interviewed by social workers.

His solicitor Billy Rennie explained the conviction has had “significant consequences” and that Clark had lost his job.

“All the consequences of this are bringing this home to him in a very sharp way,” Mr Rennie said.

“At 66, his opportunities for continuing employment are going to be limited.

“All of these consequences do have a significant mark on him already.

“In terms of the offence, it’s high spirits, a Christmas night. Alcohol is consumed.

“He’s low risk of further offending.”

Sheriff Kinnear placed Clark under supervision for 18 months and on the sex offenders register for as long.

He said: “This was a Christmas night out. You’d taken alcohol.

“That’s not an excuse for what you did but I accept the background circumstances to all this.”

