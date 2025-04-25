An Arbroath pensioner has been found guilty of sexually touching a woman and a girl at a Christmas function.

Keith Clark was placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty of inappropriate touching at the festive bash which had been booked to take place in a masonic hall in Monifieth.

There, the 66-year-old touched both a woman and a 14-year-old girl on the bottom.

Clark, who has since lost his job, went on trial but was found to have offended towards both females, neither of whom can be identified for legal reasons.

Arbroath pensioner found guilty

Clark stood trial at Forfar Sheriff Court in March.

Court papers state that he attempted to engage in sexual activity with the teenager and smacked her on the buttocks, over her clothing.

Clark then sexually assaulted a woman at the party by placing his hands within her clothing and touching her buttocks over her underwear.

Returning his attention to the teenager, he again attempted to engage in sexual activity with her by placing his hand on and around her back.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear convicted Clark of perverted offending which took place on November 23 last year.

‘Significant consequences’

Clark, of East Abbey Street in Arbroath, returned to the dock to be sentenced after being interviewed by social workers.

His solicitor Billy Rennie explained the conviction has had “significant consequences” and that Clark had lost his job.

“All the consequences of this are bringing this home to him in a very sharp way,” Mr Rennie said.

“At 66, his opportunities for continuing employment are going to be limited.

“All of these consequences do have a significant mark on him already.

“In terms of the offence, it’s high spirits, a Christmas night. Alcohol is consumed.

“He’s low risk of further offending.”

Sheriff Kinnear placed Clark under supervision for 18 months and on the sex offenders register for as long.

He said: “This was a Christmas night out. You’d taken alcohol.

“That’s not an excuse for what you did but I accept the background circumstances to all this.”

