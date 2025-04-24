Thursday court round-up — Six times the limit at children’s playpark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thursday court round-up — Six times the limit at children’s playpark

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A drink-driver abandoned his car after crashing into a lamppost near a children’s playpark while he was more than six times the limit.

Brandon Davidson was told he was lucky not to have caused more carnage after ploughing through a fence in front of stunned witnesses on Back Loan, Milnathort.

The 23-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving with an “extraordinarily high” reading of 135 mics of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 mics.

Davidson drove his Fiat Punto down the one-way street at about 12.25pm on November 22 2024, the court heard.

Brandon Davidson crashed his car outside a playpark on Back Loan, Milnathort

Fiscal depute Lissie Cooke said: “Witnesses heard a loud bang followed by a screeching noise.

“They observed the suspect vehicle had smashed into a fence, causing damage to a lamppost.”

One driver had to move his parked car to let Davidson reverse out from the “significantly damaged” fence.

“The accused then parked his car next to the playpark,” said Ms Cooke.

“He exited the vehicle, before walking away and out of sight.”

Locals contacted police and gave them a description of the driver.

Officers inspected the car and found an empty alcohol can in the driver’s footwell.

Davidson was traced at his sister’s house nearby.

“He was found to be very intoxicated,” said Ms Cooke.

Davidson admitted he was driving and apologised for getting behind the wheel while drunk.

He confirmed he had had no more to drink since the crash.

When asked to confirm who was driving the Punto, he replied: “It was me, but I shouldn’t tell you that.”

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said: “He is extremely fortunate that nothing more problematic happened.

“It is not lost of him that the (breath test) reading is extraordinarily high.”

The court heard Davidson was worried he would miss the birth of his son if was sent to jail.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told him: “You are indeed lucky that you did not do serious injury to yourself or others.

“The custody threshold has been crossed, but given your age I will impose a commnity payback order as a direct alternative.”

Davidson, of New Road, Milnathort, was ordered to carry out 188 hours unpaid work.
He was placed on supervision for a year and banned from driving for 45 months.

Rat poison plot

A scorned hunter planted poisoned pheasants to frame an Angus estate for wildlife crimes.

Clive Burgoyne took revenge against bosses at The Guynd, near Carmyllie, when they revoked his family’s right to shoot there.

Clive Burgoyne
Clive Burgoyne.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard how the 38-year-old and his late father Anthony went onto the estate and laid down gamebird carcasses laced with rat poison.

Burgoyne’s DNA was found on the legs of all four pheasants.

Driver cleared after Ferry crash

An electrician has been cleared of driving carelessly before knocking down an 82-year-old woman in Broughty Ferry.

Mary Keddie suffered injuries after being struck by the Nissan Navara pick-up being driven by Samuel Pickett on January 22 2024.

The pensioner was crossing the road at Gray Street towards Brook Street when Pickett turned right from Brook Street towards the level crossing.

Prosecutors alleged that former serviceman Pickett, 43, failed to keep a proper lookout for other road users and pedestrians.

The accident happened on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View

CCTV footage played at Pickett’s trial at Dundee Sheriff Court showed that the Mrs Keddie was halfway across the road when she was “nudged” by the pick-up before falling.

Pickett, of Brechin, immediately stopped and helped Mrs Keddie, including calling an ambulance.

The front offside wheel of the pick-up appeared to be the only part of the vehicle that was within the left lane.

Giving evidence in his defence, Pickett said he was briefly dazzled by the low sun reflecting off the wet road surface as well as having his vision partially obscured by the A-pillar of the pick-up.

The A-pillar forms part of the uprights that support any car’s windscreen.

Finding Pickett not proven, Sheriff George Way said: “From a criminal point of view, we have to be careful not to take the circumstances and work backwards.

“There was the issue of the turn. I accept he’s a little tight but none of that really changes anything.

“I am of the view there are such things as genuine, non-criminal accidents.

“In this case, the driving – whilst it was not perfect – it can’t be a council of perfection.”

Spycam victim speaks out

A peeping tom who planted a hidden camera in a woman’s bedroom to record her getting undressed was “very fortunate” not to be jailed, his victim said.

Twisted Andrew Thomas concealed an iPhone spycam in a flower vase at the foot of the 65-year-old’s bed and recorded more than 40 hours of footage.

Andrew Thomas at Perth Sheriff Court
Andrew Thomas.

He was caught when the woman discovered the camera, attached by Velcro, while rearranging the artificial bouquet.

Thomas appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted one charge of voyeurism under the Sexual Offences Act 2009 between January 29 and July 29 2023.

The 49-year-old former offshore worker, who has a previous sexual conviction for secretly filming a female colleague on an oil rig, has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

His victim told The Courier of her “shock and horror” upon finding the camera, and said she wanted to attend the sentencing hearing to give Thomas a “reality check”.

Caught with child abuse files

A 26-year-old man downloaded nine child sexual abuse images to his phone.

John Coote’s sick material included pictures of boys as young as seven, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

The offending took place at an address in Denfield Place, Kirkcaldy, on February 18 this year.

Prosecutor Duncan MacKenzie told the court Coote is assessed as a high-risk registered sexual offender and is subject to a sexual harm prevention order which was previously imposed in England.

It means he gets home visits from police.

Two police officers visited Coote at the address in Denfield Place at around 6:20pm and a Samsung phone was provided.

Following an examination of the phone, nine images were found depicting child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The images involved boys estimated to be aged between seven and 14 engaged in sexualised posing and exposing genital areas.

All of the images were assessed as category C.

Coote, who appeared in court by video link to prison, pleaded guilty to a charge he did take or permit to be taken or make indecent photographs of children.

Defence lawyer Alistair Burgleigh said Coote has been remanded in custody since February 19.

The solicitor said his client has a previous conviction “in relation to an analogous matter”.

Sheriff Robert More noted the low number of category C images and that, with regard to Coote already spending two months in custody, he considers the likely greater public benefit in exploring, in the first instance, alternatives to a custodial sentence.

The sheriff adjourned sentencing until May 20 to obtain background reports and released Coote on bail meantime.

Coote has been placed on the sex offenders register.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

