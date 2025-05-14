Perth Scoutmaster spared jail for sending sexual texts and selfies to teenage boys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Perth Scoutmaster spared jail for sending sexual texts and selfies to teenage boys

Stephen Gorton came prepared to his sentencing hearing, carrying two large holdalls.

By Jamie Buchan
Stephen Gorton
Stephen Gorton was found guilty of bombarding teenagers with sexual messages. Image: Facebook

A disgraced Perth Scoutmaster who bombarded four teenagers with sexual texts and topless selfies has been spared jail.

Stephen Gorton hounded his young victims on Snapchat, asking one 15-year-old if he was “horny” and pestering him to meet up at a bottle bank near a school.

He sent to one boy an image of his trousers with a “distinguishable bulge” and a photo of himself in the bath to another.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 58-year-old’s young victims – aged 15 and 16 at the time – were left confused, alarmed and scared.

Gorton denied the allegations, suggesting the boys had conspired to get him into trouble.

He was found guilty after all four boys gave evidence against him.

Sheriff Alison McKay said she believed the victims and described Gorton’s own version of events as “quite frankly incredible, implausible and self-serving”.

Electronic tag

Married father-of-two Gorton, who has since become estranged from his wife and moved to Edinburgh, returned to the dock this week for sentencing.

Stephen Gorton at Perth Sheriff Court
Gorton arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.

He appeared prepared for jail, turning up at court with two large holdalls.

Sheriff McKay told him: “I see you have arrived today with a number of your possessions.

“That suggests to me you understand the seriousness of the situation you find yourself in.

“A custodial sentence is at the forefront of the court’s mind because this was not just inappropriate behaviour – it was criminal.

“And it was criminal behaviour directed at a number of young men, some effectively children, when you were in a position of trust.”

However, the sheriff said she was satisfied there was an alternative to prison.

Stephen Gorton
Stephen Gorton.

Gorton was placed on supervision for two years and must stay home between 7pm and 7am each night as part of four month restriction of liberty order.

The sheriff made an exception for Wednesday nights, allowing Gorton to stay out until 9pm so he can attend a weekly running club.

A series of conduct requirements were also issued, including restrictions on his phone and internet use.

Gorton was told he cannot join any new groups or have contact with under 18s without first telling his supervising officer.

He will stay on the sex offenders register for five years.

‘Under pressure’

Gorton was leader of the West Perth Explorer Scouts, having previously been involved with other age groups in the movement.

He received the award of Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service in the Scouts in 2022.

Solicitor Steve Lafferty, defending, said his client lost his job with a renewables company when the offences came to light.

“At the time (of the offending), he was under extreme pressure from work,” he said.

“He had also undertaken a lot of volunteering.”

Perth Sheriff Court
The trial took place at Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard he posed no likelihood of reoffending.

Following his conviction, the Scouts organisation confirmed he would never be allowed back in.

“He betrayed the trust placed in him by young people, parents and the Scout movement,” a spokeswoman said.

Gorton admitted he should not have contacted the teenagers on Snapchat but he made excuse after excuse to try to explain away the worst of his offending.

He claimed when one child heard him say “I’m horny” on a phone call, he was actually saying “I can’t hear you” and his words were distorted by faulty Apple AirPods.

He also tried to persuade the court when he told one teenager he was “hard”, he meant he was hardy against the cold weather.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jamie Fendick
Masked teenagers battered victim with spanner after luring him to Fife viaduct
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'You're a big boy now' and murder bid charge
Police outside the Tavern pub in Whitfield, Dundee.
Dundee man in court over Whitfield pub 'attempted murder'
Raza Hussain
Perth property fraudster scammed Scottish Government and building society
Edinburgh High Court
'Remorseless' former foster carer from Fife jailed for rape and sexual abuse
Nico Sword (left) and Lee Lamont.
Pair guilty of 'warehousing' cocaine in Fife garage
Fraser Barclay
Dundee serial rapist guilty after high court trial
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Fair trial and cafe compensation
Nicholas McKenzieand Lee Brown
Fife robber hurt in kettle attack at HMP Perth three months before his sudden…
mark rebustes
Guilty Fife nurse claims child abuse was 'part of culture'