Perth Scoutmaster spared jail for sending sexual texts and selfies to teenage boys

A disgraced Perth Scoutmaster who bombarded four teenagers with sexual texts and topless selfies has been spared jail.

Stephen Gorton hounded his young victims on Snapchat, asking one 15-year-old if he was “horny” and pestering him to meet up at a bottle bank near a school.

He sent to one boy an image of his trousers with a “distinguishable bulge” and a photo of himself in the bath to another.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 58-year-old’s young victims – aged 15 and 16 at the time – were left confused, alarmed and scared.

Gorton denied the allegations, suggesting the boys had conspired to get him into trouble.

He was found guilty after all four boys gave evidence against him.

Sheriff Alison McKay said she believed the victims and described Gorton’s own version of events as “quite frankly incredible, implausible and self-serving”.

Electronic tag

Married father-of-two Gorton, who has since become estranged from his wife and moved to Edinburgh, returned to the dock this week for sentencing.

He appeared prepared for jail, turning up at court with two large holdalls.

Sheriff McKay told him: “I see you have arrived today with a number of your possessions.

“That suggests to me you understand the seriousness of the situation you find yourself in.

“A custodial sentence is at the forefront of the court’s mind because this was not just inappropriate behaviour – it was criminal.

“And it was criminal behaviour directed at a number of young men, some effectively children, when you were in a position of trust.”

However, the sheriff said she was satisfied there was an alternative to prison.

Gorton was placed on supervision for two years and must stay home between 7pm and 7am each night as part of four month restriction of liberty order.

The sheriff made an exception for Wednesday nights, allowing Gorton to stay out until 9pm so he can attend a weekly running club.

A series of conduct requirements were also issued, including restrictions on his phone and internet use.

Gorton was told he cannot join any new groups or have contact with under 18s without first telling his supervising officer.

He will stay on the sex offenders register for five years.

‘Under pressure’

Gorton was leader of the West Perth Explorer Scouts, having previously been involved with other age groups in the movement.

He received the award of Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service in the Scouts in 2022.

Solicitor Steve Lafferty, defending, said his client lost his job with a renewables company when the offences came to light.

“At the time (of the offending), he was under extreme pressure from work,” he said.

“He had also undertaken a lot of volunteering.”

The court heard he posed no likelihood of reoffending.

Following his conviction, the Scouts organisation confirmed he would never be allowed back in.

“He betrayed the trust placed in him by young people, parents and the Scout movement,” a spokeswoman said.

Gorton admitted he should not have contacted the teenagers on Snapchat but he made excuse after excuse to try to explain away the worst of his offending.

He claimed when one child heard him say “I’m horny” on a phone call, he was actually saying “I can’t hear you” and his words were distorted by faulty Apple AirPods.

He also tried to persuade the court when he told one teenager he was “hard”, he meant he was hardy against the cold weather.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.