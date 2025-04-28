Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Factory worker needed plastic surgery after ‘careless’ van crash at Perth Airport

By Jamie Buchan
Paul Wishart went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
A coffin factory worker needed plastic surgery to his face after he was struck by a van at Perth Airport and thrown through the air.

The 61-year-old was hit as he walked to work on the morning of October 3 2022.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the pedestrian’s head smashed off the windscreen of a silver Renault Trafic driven by Methven man Paul Wishart.

Witnesses told how they heard a car revving before seeing the victim “flying across the road”.

Wishart, 37, denied a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

But after a two-day trial, jurors took less than an hour to convict him of a lesser charge of driving carelessly.

Court papers state the crash left the victim seriously injured and permanently impaired.

Wishart, of Sauchob Crescent, will be sentenced later this summer.

Multiple injuries

The jury heard how Wishart had failed to observe the pedestrian as he crossed Spitfire Avenue, having stepped off a bus on the nearby A94.

The victim was “propelled” through the air and landed on the carriageway.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene just after 7am and the injured man was rushed to Ninewells Hospital.

The busy commuter route was closed off for about an hour.

Paul Wishart was found guilty of injuring a pedestrian in a crash at Spitfire Avenue near the A94 junction.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Bairner read out a list of the victim’s injuries, as recorded in a joint minute of agreed facts.

He suffered rib fractures, a cut to the right side of his face and a broken knee.

His left middle finger was also dislocated.

Ms Bairner said the victim underwent an operation to fix his knee, which involved a plate being inserted by an orthopaedic surgeon.

“The facial laceration was cleaned, sealed and closed by a plastic surgeon,” she said.

The man was discharged from hospital five days later.

Witnesses told the court of chaotic scenes in the aftermath of the early morning smash, with blood in the middle of the roadway.

Ms Bairner said in her closing statement to jurors: “It is not suggested that Mr Wishart intended to hurt anyone.

“But as a driver, you need to drive safely.”

