‘Unhappy’ client stole hundreds of pounds from Fife sex worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

‘Unhappy’ client stole hundreds of pounds from Fife sex worker

Daniel McNeil, 20, paid for the escort to get an Uber to a property in Methil where they had sexual contact, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Daniel McNeil hired the sex worker and paid for her Uber.

A 20-year-old Fife man stole hundreds of pounds from an escort after paying her for sex.

Daniel McNeil had been boozing at a friend’s house in Methil and paid for an Uber to take the sex worker to the address he was at.

After sexual contact took place, McNeil became “unhappy” and took the money from the woman’s handbag before she left in a distressed state.

McNeil, of Castle Crescent, Kennoway, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to removing a handbag from the woman and stealing money from her.

The offence took place at an address in Memorial Road, Methil, on November 6 2023.

Axe allegations withdrawn

It had previously been alleged McNeil assaulted the woman, shouted and swore at her, brandished an axe at her, grabbed her handbag, and grabbed her phone from her and repeatedly struck it with an axe and robbed her of money. However, prosecutors accepted the deletions of all of these elements in the charge.

A not guilty plea was also accepted to a second allegation that McNeil had an axe – an offensive weapon – without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court sign
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson told the court the woman was working as an escort and advertised her services online, including her mobile phone number.

McNeil was drinking at a pal’s home and, when the friend went to bed, he contacted the sex worker and arranged for her to travel to Methil to provide her services.

He paid for an Uber and she arrived around 5.40am.

On arrival the woman noted McNeil was under the influence but “money changed hands and sexual contact took place as agreed,” the fiscal said.

Victim was in distressed state

About half an hour later she put her clothes back on and made to leave.

The fiscal continued: “He became unhappy, took hold of her bag and removed a sum of cash she estimates to be around £500 or £600”.

The court heard that the woman’s phone was damaged during the incident and she needed a replacement device, though the SIM card was transferred to the new phone.

At the point the phone was damaged the woman picked up her bag and left the property.

The fiscal depute said the woman arrived in a “distressed state” at the home of a neighbour unknown to her and police were contacted.

McNeil was contacted by police later that day and he voluntarily attended the police station the next day.

He replied “no comment” to investigators’ questions.

Sheriff Susan Duff told McNeil that while the charge is “substantially reduced,” these were circumstances where a vulnerable female was alone in a house and this raises concerns.

The sheriff deferred sentence for background reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Daniel McNeil hired the sex worker and paid for her Uber.
Applause as Dundee gym boss jailed for crash that left driver with 'catastrophic' injuries
Daniel McNeil hired the sex worker and paid for her Uber.
Friday court round-up — Missing tooth and sex fiend's VPN phone hack
St Andrews poetry garden
Landowner fails in legal challenge against forced sale of St Andrews site linked to…
Daniel McNeil hired the sex worker and paid for her Uber.
Stirling court round-up — Petition to bring home 'exceptionally large dog'
Daniel McNeil hired the sex worker and paid for her Uber.
Arbroath OAP on register for smacking 14-year-old girl's bottom at Christmas party
Andrew Dewar-McCabe
Equestrian boss spared jail for causing aunt's death in Perthshire truck accident
Daniel McNeil hired the sex worker and paid for her Uber.
Fife thugs facing jail for Rewind Festival assault that left victim blind in one…
Daniel McNeil hired the sex worker and paid for her Uber.
Thursday court round-up — Six times the limit at children's playpark
Edinburgh High Court.
Jail for 'wholly unrepentant' Fife rapist who claimed he was victim of conspiracy
Daniel McNeil hired the sex worker and paid for her Uber.
Stirling farmer fined for neglecting ‘emaciated’ cattle