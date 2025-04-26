Driver, 84, struck pram-pushing woman on rural Perthshire road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver, 84, struck pram-pushing woman on rural Perthshire road

Michael McEwan, 84, struck a woman who was pushing a pram between Stanley and Luncarty and left her suffering night terrors.

By Ross Gardiner
Michael McEwan was found guilty of careless driving on the B9099 near Luncarty.
An 84-year-old man has been banned from the road after crashing into a woman as she pushed an 18-month-old tot in a pram on a rural Perthshire road.

Michael McEwan stood trial at Forfar Sheriff Court accused of causing his victim serious injury by driving dangerously on September 4 in 2022.

However a jury convicted him of a lesser charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

The court heard that the child was uninjured.

Keen volunteer McEwan, who has never been in trouble with the law before, will now rely on others to help him continue his community work.

Perthshire crash

McEwan, of Craigie Road in Perth, was travelling on the B9099 between Stanley and Luncarty when he repeatedly swerved over the road.

The OAP mounted the near kerbside outside Downhill Cottage.

There, he collided with a woman who was pushing a pram with an infant girl inside.

McEwan then mounted the offside kerb and collided with a wall and a metal fence, damaging them.

The crash happened on the B9099 near Luncarty.

His victim had to attend the A&E ward at Ninewells.

She was found to have suffered a mild head injury and a fracture to her little toe.

She was sent away with a moonboot.

However, she later began vomiting and bruising was discovered when she attended the Stanley GP practice the next day.

A month after the collision, the woman was prescribed beta-blocker medication after reporting night terrors.

No further incidents

Sentencing had been deferred for first offender McEwan to be interviewed by social workers.

His solicitor Linda Clark said: “Mr McEwan is 84 and has not been in any form of trouble before.

“It is highly unlikely, I think, we will see him back before the court again.

“There have been no further incidents or queries or questions risen in respect of his ability to drive.

“Clearly a period of disqualification will follow.”

Forfar Sheriff Court
Forfar Sheriff Court.

Ms Clark said: “He does do a fair amount of voluntary work.

“If that is to continue, he’s going to have to rely on others to get him to and from various venues.

“In essence, the lady who was injured had about six weeks in a moonboot, or thereabouts.

“She had ongoing niggly pain in her foot. She described it as low level – a bit numb on her toe.

“Fortunately there was no injury to the child. The pram was damaged – I think she’s spoken to being recompensed for that.

“He is serving the community by his ongoing voluntary work.”

‘Matter of some carelessness’

Sheriff Mark Thorley fined McEwan £1,575 and banned him from driving for three years.

He noted that McEwan’s insurer had already paid out for the damaged pram so opted not to make a compensation order.

“There’s clearly been an insurance claim here, and settled,” he said.

“I take on board entirely that you had an absolutely clean record.

“I require to impose a period of disqualification.

“It does appear to me that this was a matter of some carelessness.”

