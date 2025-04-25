Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Equestrian boss spared jail for causing aunt’s death in Perthshire truck accident

Andrew Dewar-McCabe was handed an unpaid work order and banned from driving after causing his aunt's death by driving carelessly.

By Ross Gardiner
Andrew Dewar-McCabe
An equestrian boss “consumed by remorse” after causing his aunt’s death in an accident near Kinloch Rannoch has received a community sentence.

Jacqueline Gadd, 69, died after being reversed over and getting trapped underneath a pick-up truck driven by Andrew Dewar-McCabe in June 2022.

A trial heard how Dewar-McCabe struck Ms Gadd with the Mitsubishi vehicle, which was loaded with tools and wraps for hay bales, on the C450 east of the entrance to Bunrannoch House in Perthshire.

Ms Gadd – described as a “much loved mother and grandmother” – died a short time later after succumbing to her catastrophic injuries.

A post-mortem examination carried out in Dundee a week later confirmed she died of blunt force trauma.

Nephew will ‘live with trauma forever’

Dewar-McCabe’s trial was held at Dundee Sheriff Court in February.

He was convicted of failing to maintain proper visual observations and failing to have someone else guide him as he reversed onto the road, before the collision.

Dewar-McCabe, formerly an equestrian instructor at the Royal Military College at Sandhurst, denied causing Ms Gadd’s death by careless driving but jurors found him guilty by majority.

Andrew Dewar-McCabe
The 62-year-old appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Defence advocate Gary Miller said: “Mr Dewar-McCabe will live with this trauma forever.

“He is consumed by remorse, so much so that it has also affected his partner.

“He has contributed greatly to the community. He served his country for 15 years.

“Mr Dewar-McCabe does have a previously good driving record. Remorse has been expressed adequately.

“In my submission, this was an accident –  a tragic accident – which resulted from a momentary inattention.”

‘The worst day of your life’

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown banned Dewar-McCabe from driving for 18 months and ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work in the next year.

Dewar-McCabe, of Buchanan Place in Kinloch Rannoch, must also pass the extended driving test before getting behind the wheel again.

She said: “An alternative to custody is available.

“As you’ve acknowledged, causing death by careless driving is one of the most serious driving offences.

“Ms Gadd’s death has had a profound impact.

“Her son described her as the most loving, happy, positive and selfless lady you could ever meet.

“The standard of your driving was not close to dangerous driving. You were reversing at a low speed.

“This was a tragic accident which led to the death of your aunt.

“As you indicated in your police interview, it was the worst day of your life.

“You have minimum criminogenic needs.”

The sheriff added: “The Scottish Sentencing Council’s Principles and Purposes of Sentencing Guideline makes it clear that in weighing up all the relevant factors of your case, I am required to impose a sentence which is no more severe than is necessary.”

