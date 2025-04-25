An equestrian boss “consumed by remorse” after causing his aunt’s death in an accident near Kinloch Rannoch has received a community sentence.

Jacqueline Gadd, 69, died after being reversed over and getting trapped underneath a pick-up truck driven by Andrew Dewar-McCabe in June 2022.

A trial heard how Dewar-McCabe struck Ms Gadd with the Mitsubishi vehicle, which was loaded with tools and wraps for hay bales, on the C450 east of the entrance to Bunrannoch House in Perthshire.

Ms Gadd – described as a “much loved mother and grandmother” – died a short time later after succumbing to her catastrophic injuries.

A post-mortem examination carried out in Dundee a week later confirmed she died of blunt force trauma.

Nephew will ‘live with trauma forever’

Dewar-McCabe’s trial was held at Dundee Sheriff Court in February.

He was convicted of failing to maintain proper visual observations and failing to have someone else guide him as he reversed onto the road, before the collision.

Dewar-McCabe, formerly an equestrian instructor at the Royal Military College at Sandhurst, denied causing Ms Gadd’s death by careless driving but jurors found him guilty by majority.

The 62-year-old appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Defence advocate Gary Miller said: “Mr Dewar-McCabe will live with this trauma forever.

“He is consumed by remorse, so much so that it has also affected his partner.

“He has contributed greatly to the community. He served his country for 15 years.

“Mr Dewar-McCabe does have a previously good driving record. Remorse has been expressed adequately.

“In my submission, this was an accident – a tragic accident – which resulted from a momentary inattention.”

‘The worst day of your life’

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown banned Dewar-McCabe from driving for 18 months and ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work in the next year.

Dewar-McCabe, of Buchanan Place in Kinloch Rannoch, must also pass the extended driving test before getting behind the wheel again.

She said: “An alternative to custody is available.

“As you’ve acknowledged, causing death by careless driving is one of the most serious driving offences.

“Ms Gadd’s death has had a profound impact.

“Her son described her as the most loving, happy, positive and selfless lady you could ever meet.

“The standard of your driving was not close to dangerous driving. You were reversing at a low speed.

“This was a tragic accident which led to the death of your aunt.

“As you indicated in your police interview, it was the worst day of your life.

“You have minimum criminogenic needs.”

The sheriff added: “The Scottish Sentencing Council’s Principles and Purposes of Sentencing Guideline makes it clear that in weighing up all the relevant factors of your case, I am required to impose a sentence which is no more severe than is necessary.”

