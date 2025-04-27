Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golf pro swindled £32k from bosses at Fife sports hub to feed gambling habit

Eugene Liebenberg took the cash while working at Cluny Activities - incorporating Craig Donnelly Golf - near Kirkcaldy, between January 1 last year and February 16 this year.

By Jamie McKenzie
Golf pro Eugene Liebenberg appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
A golf pro embezzled £32,000 from bosses at a Fife sporting business to feed a gambling habit.

Eugene Liebenberg took the cash while working at Cluny Activities – incorporating Craig Donnelly Golf – near Kirkcaldy, between January 1 last year and February 16 this year.

The 41-year-old appeared at the town’s sheriff court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the embezzlement.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick handed Liebenberg 300 hours of unpaid work and a four-month tagging order as a direct alternative to custody.

The sheriff told him: “The reason I am doing that is in recognition of your guilty plea.”

‘Consistent pattern’ of refunds

Prosecutor Annie MacDonald told the court that in December last year Liebenberg’s boss noticed a large sum of cash missing.

Liebenberg admitted taking it and arrangements were made to pay it back.

His boss started to look at other aspects of the business and noticed discrepancies linked to refunds, which are not typically offered, Ms MacDonald said.

Eugene Liebenberg appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He checked receipts from January of this year and noted a “consistent pattern” of refunds in that month.

The court heard that Thursdays and Sundays were days Liebenberg closed the Cluny Activities store and no one else was with him.

Liebenberg, who is originally from South Africa, was questioned by his boss but gave no further details and CCTV was checked.

Footage showed Liebenberg on the “terminal” looking like he was putting in an amount, then tapping his phone, and a receipt was printed which he binned.

Golf clubs for cash scam

Liebenberg met with his boss and confessed to a gambling problem and confirmed taking money from the company.

He said he could not remember when it started and what the total value was.

Bank statements showed the total amount taken was £32,000.

The fiscal said this came from customer transactions, refunds and “golf clubs for cash”.

Asked by Sheriff Borthwick why the case had been prosecuted at summary level, Ms MacDonald highlighted Liebenberg’s lack of previous convictions and cooperation as an explanation.

At the time of his court appearance, Liebenberg’s photograph is still on the staff section of the “golf pro shop” part of the Cluny Activities website under the heading “PGA golf professionals”.

His bio states he was PGA qualified in 2010 and has TrackMan (golf technology) certification as a level 2 performance coach.

Gambling

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire argued for a non-custodial sentence for first offender Liebenberg.

The solicitor said his client, of Winifred Street, Kirkcaldy, started gambling to try and boost his income.

Liebenberg was since dismissed from his employment, the court heard.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

He had been due pay of £4,400 but his employers retained this, a decision Sheriff Borthwick said was understandable in the circumstances.

Mr McGuire said Leibenberg has a background as a golf director and was a proprietor of a golf store in South Africa.

He said Liebenberg’s current VISA expires in October.

The sheriff noted that because of Liebenberg‘s financial circumstances and status in relation to a VISA he is essentially without income, so he was not in a position to impose a financial element as punishment.

Instead, he imposed the four-month restriction of liberty order as a condition of the community payback order. During this time, Liebenberg must stay at home from 7pm-7am daily.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

