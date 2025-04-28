Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Arbroath man’s life-endangering stamp attack left victim in hospital for a week

Charles Gardiner, now awaiting sentence, was warned his offending "would normally attract" imprisonment.

By Ross Gardiner
Charles Gardiner was convicted of a life-endangering assault.
Charles Gardiner was convicted of a life-endangering assault.

An Arbroath criminal has been convicted of a life-endangering stamp attack which left his victim in hospital for a week.

Charles Gardiner was spotted by neighbours subjecting his victim to a violent attack on Strathairlie Avenue in Arbroath which continued even after the man fell unconscious.

The victim spent seven days in hospital before leaving against the advice of doctors.

Gardiner, who denied taking part in the concerted assault, was traced on the same street and told police the injured man “pulled blades and knives.”

He was found guilty by jurors who rejected his claim.

He will be sentenced in June, having been warned his conduct “would normally attract a custodial sentence.”

Week in Ninewells Hospital

After a three-day trial at Forfar Sheriff Court, the jury of eight men and seven women convicted Gardiner, of Arbroath, by majority.

They found that the he assaulted John Stuart by repeatedly punching and kicking him on the head and body and repeatedly stamping on his head.

Mr Stuart was taken from the scene to Ninewells by ambulance.

Charles Gardiner was convicted of a life-endangering assault.

He arrived just before 10pm on August 23 2023 with a “reduced” level of consciousness.

He was found to have bruises and cuts to the back of his head, bruising and abrasions around his pelvic area and bruising around his left eye.

Mr Stuart was assessed in the emergency department’s observation unit.

He spent a full week in hospital before discharging himself against medical advice on August 29.

Gardiner, 41, was traced by police at Strathairlie Avenue just before 9.25pm.

After he was taken to West Bell Street HQ, he told officers: “He pulled blades and knives, I’ve got witnesses.”

Attack ‘would normally attract a custodial sentence’

Solicitor Ian Houston asked jurors to find that his client was not part of the assault.

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson told jurors: “Stamping on an unconscious man’s head – it should be apparent that is to the danger of somebody’s life.”

Jurors agreed that Gardiner’s attack, carried out with another person, left Mr Stuart injured and put his life at risk.

At the time, Gardiner was on bail.

After first appearing in court in connection with the attack, Gardiner spent a week on remand before being liberated.

His co-accused Connor McGregor was found not guilty before jurors began deliberating.

After the verdict had been returned, Ms Wilkinson explained the conviction was Gardiner’s 13th for assault.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until June 12 and ordered background reports.

She said: “Given that you’re currently on a community payback order, I require to obtain a report.

“As you’ll probably be aware, an assault of this nature would normally attract a custodial sentence.”

In 2017, Gardiner was jailed for 22 months for a domestically-aggravated breach of the peace.

Three years earlier, he was jailed for stashing £7,000 worth of heroin.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Paul Wishart went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Factory worker needed plastic surgery after 'careless' van crash at Perth Airport
Ryan Lochrie
Perth armed robber who wept during hold-up blows chance to stay out of jail
Matthew O'Brien. Supplied by Facebook
1,000 days jail for Buckhaven career crook who attacked and robbed taxi driver
Golf pro Eugene Liebenberg appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Golf pro swindled £32k from bosses at Fife sports hub to feed gambling habit
Elizabeth McLeish.
Woman spat and threw beer at Perth chip shop boss in racist attack -…
Daniel Blake.
Dundee thug beat up and robbed ex-girlfriend before stealing boy's takeaway
Michael McEwan was found guilty of careless driving on the B9099 near Luncarty.
Driver, 84, struck pram-pushing woman on rural Perthshire road
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving crash Donal Rourke Picture shows; Scott Cosgrove. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 25/04/2025
Applause as Dundee gym boss jailed for crash that left driver with 'catastrophic' injuries
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Missing tooth and sex fiend's VPN phone hack
St Andrews poetry garden
Landowner fails in legal challenge against forced sale of St Andrews site linked to…