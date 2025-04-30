Stirling dealer had cannabis joints on dashboard during police stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Stirling dealer had cannabis joints on dashboard during police stop

Police uncovered hidden drugs and cash after stopping Linkes Hysa's car in the city.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Linkes Hysa
Linkes Hysa. Image: facebook

A motorist caught with three joints on his car dashboard during a police stop in Stirling was found to have a further £1,400 of the drug in ready-made bags.

Linkes Hysa was also driving with more than four-and-a-half times the legal limit of cannabis in his system.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the 30-year-old was stopped shortly before 5pm on Bannockburn Road.

A fiscal depute said: “Police were on mobile patrol in a marked police vehicle in the Stirling area when they became aware of a vehicle which had links to the supply of controlled drugs.

“They approached this vehicle in Bannockburn Road and activated their police lights indicating for it to stop, which it did.

Linkes Hysa
Hysa at Stirling Sheriff Court.

“There was a single occupant, who is now known to be the accused.

“On approach to the vehicle there was a strong smell of cannabis and the accused was detained for a search.”

Car search

The prosecutor continued: “£116.60 in cash was found on the accused’s person.

“In the driver’s door there were five press-sealed bags containing green herbal material.

“On the driver side dashboard, they found three joints.

“In the passenger footwell there were 33 press-sealed bags containing green herbal material and four more press-sealed bags.

“There was also £1090 in cash in the footwell.”

Experts later estimated the total street value of the cannabis was at least £1400.

Living in tent

Solicitor Alastair Ross, defending, said Hysa had been staying in London with his pregnant wife but the cost of living in the capital had led to them living in a tent.

He was given an opportunity of work in Glasgow, which brought him north of the border.

Hysa, of no fixed abode, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis on Bannockburn Road on November 10 last year.

He further admitted having excess cannabis substance delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol (9.1mics/ 2) in his system.

Sentence was deferred for reports and Hysa was demanded in custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Arron Kyle
St Andrews paedophile jailed after sniffer dog found device used to spread child abuse
Gail Forbes
Staffie destroyed after fatal attack on Collie in Fife, court hears
John Lizanec and Alan Brown
Inmate with 666 tattoo launched Perth prison razor attack on wife killer John Lizanec
Lord Bracadale
Sheku Bayoh inquiry chair faces 'fairness' hearing over meetings with Fife dad's family
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Armed raids and Milk Bar-ney
Ross Pettigrew
Gas engineer caught stealing copper tanks from Dundee demolition site
Regan Mills and Declan Buchanan
Perth pair given curfew because they were 'children' when they stamped on stranger's head
Glasgow High Court
Self-confessed 'monster' who attacked child in Angus after McDonald's trip given life sentence
Kieron Lawson
Dunfermline man gained infant abuse pictures 'because of curiosity'
Cyclist stock image
Romanian fugitive jailed for terrifying Fife cyclist