Stirling dealer had cannabis joints on dashboard during police stop

A motorist caught with three joints on his car dashboard during a police stop in Stirling was found to have a further £1,400 of the drug in ready-made bags.

Linkes Hysa was also driving with more than four-and-a-half times the legal limit of cannabis in his system.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the 30-year-old was stopped shortly before 5pm on Bannockburn Road.

A fiscal depute said: “Police were on mobile patrol in a marked police vehicle in the Stirling area when they became aware of a vehicle which had links to the supply of controlled drugs.

“They approached this vehicle in Bannockburn Road and activated their police lights indicating for it to stop, which it did.

“There was a single occupant, who is now known to be the accused.

“On approach to the vehicle there was a strong smell of cannabis and the accused was detained for a search.”

Car search

The prosecutor continued: “£116.60 in cash was found on the accused’s person.

“In the driver’s door there were five press-sealed bags containing green herbal material.

“On the driver side dashboard, they found three joints.

“In the passenger footwell there were 33 press-sealed bags containing green herbal material and four more press-sealed bags.

“There was also £1090 in cash in the footwell.”

Experts later estimated the total street value of the cannabis was at least £1400.

Living in tent

Solicitor Alastair Ross, defending, said Hysa had been staying in London with his pregnant wife but the cost of living in the capital had led to them living in a tent.

He was given an opportunity of work in Glasgow, which brought him north of the border.

Hysa, of no fixed abode, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis on Bannockburn Road on November 10 last year.

He further admitted having excess cannabis substance delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol (9.1mics/ 2) in his system.

Sentence was deferred for reports and Hysa was demanded in custody.

