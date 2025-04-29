Romanian fugitive jailed for terrifying Fife cyclist

A man wanted by the Romanian authorities has been jailed in a Fife court for driving “extremely close” to a cyclist to “scare him” after an argument.

Gruti Lingurar had earlier pled guilty to dangerously driving on Dunfermline Road, Limekilns, on January 2 last year.

He admitted failing to keep a safe stopping distance from the bicycle being ridden in front of him, then driving the car towards the cyclist – narrowly avoiding a collision – and driving on the opposing carriageway.

The 30-year-old, of Prospecthill Place, Glasgow, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court from custody for sentencing.

The court heard he is awaiting extradition proceedings and is being “sought by Romania” in relation to driving matters there.

Phone footage

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court a man was cycling along Dunfermline Road and saw a blind summit ahead and positioned himself in the centre of the left lane.

After the crest of the hill he heard a vehicle speed up behind him and brake suddenly.

The fiscal depute said: “Due to the manner of driving he has then come to a stop to let the driver past.

“The driver of the vehicle (Lingurar) has got out.”

Phone video footage was played in court showing an argument between Lingurar and the cyclist before the accused got back in the car and drove off, before turning and swerving towards the cyclist as he drives away.

The incident was reported to police.

Attempted to ‘scare’ cyclist

Defence lawyer Megan Voy said the cyclist had positioned himself in the middle of the lane, preventing overtaking, resulting in the argument.

She said Lingurar attempted to move away in his car while the cyclist was still shouting through the window at him.

Ms Voy said Lingurar accepts he should have driven away and “should not have attempted to scare the male any further by driving extremely close to him”.

The lawyer said her client advised it was never his intention to hit the cyclist but accepts he must have been fearful.

Ms Voy said that, while at liberty, Lingurar was working at a car wash full time.

Fugitive

Asked by Sheriff Wyllie Robertson for more details about the circumstances surrounding Lingurar’s extradition proceedings, prosecutor Catherine Stevenson said she had been advised he is “sought by Romania for a conviction in relation to three road traffic offences, two of driving without a licence and one for using a forged document”.

The fiscal added: “He is sought to serve a sentence of one year and seven months in prison.”

Sheriff Robertson fined Lingurar £600 but given his remand status, an alternative 28-day prison sentence was imposed.

Lingurar was also banned from driving for a year and will require to sit an extended test before driving again in the UK.

