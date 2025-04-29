Romanian fugitive jailed for terrifying Fife cyclist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Romanian fugitive jailed for terrifying Fife cyclist

Gruti Lingurar, wanted in his home country for driving offences, was caught offending in Fife.

By Jamie McKenzie
Cyclist stock image
The accused swerved towards his cyclist victim.

A man wanted by the Romanian authorities has been jailed in a Fife court for driving “extremely close” to a cyclist to “scare him” after an argument.

Gruti Lingurar had earlier pled guilty to dangerously driving on Dunfermline Road, Limekilns, on January 2 last year.

He admitted failing to keep a safe stopping distance from the bicycle being ridden in front of him, then driving the car towards the cyclist – narrowly avoiding a collision – and driving on the opposing carriageway.

The 30-year-old, of Prospecthill Place, Glasgow, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court from custody for sentencing.

The court heard he is awaiting extradition proceedings and is being “sought by Romania” in relation to driving matters there.

Phone footage

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court a man was cycling along Dunfermline Road and saw a blind summit ahead and positioned himself in the centre of the left lane.

After the crest of the hill he heard a vehicle speed up behind him and brake suddenly.

The fiscal depute said: “Due to the manner of driving he has then come to a stop to let the driver past.

“The driver of the vehicle (Lingurar) has got out.”

Phone video footage was played in court showing an argument between Lingurar and the cyclist before the accused got back in the car and drove off, before turning and swerving towards the cyclist as he drives away.

The incident was reported to police.

Attempted to ‘scare’ cyclist

Defence lawyer Megan Voy said the cyclist had positioned himself in the middle of the lane, preventing overtaking, resulting in the argument.

She said Lingurar attempted to move away in his car while the cyclist was still shouting through the window at him.

Ms Voy said Lingurar accepts he should have driven away and “should not have attempted to scare the male any further by driving extremely close to him”.

The lawyer said her client advised it was never his intention to hit the cyclist but accepts he must have been fearful.

Ms Voy said that, while at liberty, Lingurar was working at a car wash full time.

Fugitive

Asked by Sheriff Wyllie Robertson for more details about the circumstances surrounding Lingurar’s extradition proceedings, prosecutor Catherine Stevenson said she had been advised he is “sought by Romania for a conviction in relation to three road traffic offences, two of driving without a licence and one for using a forged document”.

The fiscal added: “He is sought to serve a sentence of one year and seven months in prison.”

Sheriff Robertson fined Lingurar £600 but given his remand status, an alternative 28-day prison sentence was imposed.

Lingurar was also banned from driving for a year and will require to sit an extended test before driving again in the UK.

