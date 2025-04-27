A woman racially abused a Perth chip shop boss in a vile spitting attack – then told police he was the one who assaulted her.

Drunken Elizabeth McLeish launched into a racist rant after being asked to leave the Franchou Fish and Chip takeaway on the Tulloch estate.

She spat at the shopkeeper and threw beer at him.

When cops caught up with the 42-year-old she told them the employee had lashed out and kicked her in the stomach.

But her tall tale fell apart when cops checked the shop’s CCTV.

Reviewed shop security footage

McLeish, from Glasgow, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting and acting in a racially aggravated manner towards the shop worker on March 29 2024.

Prosecutor Lissie Cooke said: “At around 7.30pm on March 29 2024, the complainer and his wife were on duty at the locus, described as a busy fast food takeaway restaurant.

“They became aware of a male entering the store along with the accused.

“The pair asked for food.

“Whilst waiting for her food, the accused dropped a can of beer from her hand.

“She started shouting and swearing.

“The complainer asked the accused to calm down and remain outside the premises.

“The accused then became aggressive and called the complainer a ‘black b******.’”

Ms Cooke said the shopkeeper’s wife asked McLeish to wait outside.

“The accused then spat at the complainer three times and threw contents of the can of beer towards him,” she said.

“She refused to leave and continued to shout in the complainer’s face.

“The complainer asked his wife to call police and the accused exited the premises.”

Police later traced McLeish at her home address.

She told cops: “It was him that assaulted me. He kicked me in the middle and tried to punch me.”

Ms Cooke said: “The incident had been captured on CCTV.”

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said his client had “significant difficulties in her life”.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan deferred sentence until October for good behaviour.

She told McLeish she would likely be fined – but not admonished – if she kept out of trouble.

