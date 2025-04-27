Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Woman spat and threw beer at Perth chip shop boss in racist attack – then told police he assaulted her

Elizabeth McLeish tried to pin the blame on her victim after a rammy at his Tulloch outlet, but was caught out when police checked CCTV.

By Jamie Buchan
Elizabeth McLeish.
Elizabeth McLeish.

A woman racially abused a Perth chip shop boss in a vile spitting attack – then told police he was the one who assaulted her.

Drunken Elizabeth McLeish launched into a racist rant after being asked to leave the Franchou Fish and Chip takeaway on the Tulloch estate.

She spat at the shopkeeper and threw beer at him.

When cops caught up with the 42-year-old she told them the employee had lashed out and kicked her in the stomach.

But her tall tale fell apart when cops checked the shop’s CCTV.

Reviewed shop security footage

McLeish, from Glasgow, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting and acting in a racially aggravated manner towards the shop worker on March 29 2024.

Prosecutor Lissie Cooke said: “At around 7.30pm on March 29 2024, the complainer and his wife were on duty at the locus, described as a busy fast food takeaway restaurant.

“They became aware of a male entering the store along with the accused.

“The pair asked for food.

“Whilst waiting for her food, the accused dropped a can of beer from her hand.

“She started shouting and swearing.

“The complainer asked the accused to calm down and remain outside the premises.

“The accused then became aggressive and called the complainer a ‘black b******.’”

McLeish launched into a racist rant while waiting for her food order.

Ms Cooke said the shopkeeper’s wife asked McLeish to wait outside.

“The accused then spat at the complainer three times and threw contents of the can of beer towards him,” she said.

“She refused to leave and continued to shout in the complainer’s face.

“The complainer asked his wife to call police and the accused exited the premises.”

Police later traced McLeish at her home address.

She told cops: “It was him that assaulted me. He kicked me in the middle and tried to punch me.”

Ms Cooke said: “The incident had been captured on CCTV.”

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said his client had “significant difficulties in her life”.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan deferred sentence until October for good behaviour.

She told McLeish she would likely be fined – but not admonished – if she kept out of trouble.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Daniel Blake.
Dundee thug beat up and robbed ex-girlfriend before stealing boy's takeaway
Michael McEwan was found guilty of careless driving on the B9099 near Luncarty.
Driver, 84, struck pram-pushing woman on rural Perthshire road
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving crash Donal Rourke Picture shows; Scott Cosgrove. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 25/04/2025
Applause as Dundee gym boss jailed for crash that left driver with 'catastrophic' injuries
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Missing tooth and sex fiend's VPN phone hack
St Andrews poetry garden
Landowner fails in legal challenge against forced sale of St Andrews site linked to…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Petition to bring home 'exceptionally large dog'
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
'Unhappy' client stole hundreds of pounds from Fife sex worker
Keith Clark at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath OAP on register for smacking 14-year-old girl's bottom at Christmas party
Andrew Dewar-McCabe
Equestrian boss spared jail for causing aunt's death in Perthshire truck accident
Simon Tierney and Patrick Kerr are facing significant jail time.
Fife thugs facing jail for Rewind Festival assault that left victim blind in one…