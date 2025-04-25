Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Landowner fails in legal challenge against forced sale of St Andrews site linked to Mary Queen of Scots

The Forthtay Limited Employee Trust instructed solicitors after it was ordered to sell an eyesore plot to a local community group.

By James Mulholland
St Andrews poetry garden
How Poet's Neuk envisaged the Poetry Garden. Image: Poet's Neuk.

A landowner has failed to overturn a government decision forcing it to sell an ‘eyesore’ piece of land linked to Mary Queen of Scots in St Andrews.

The Forthtay Limited Employee Trust instructed lawyers to go to Dundee Sheriff Court to argue that the Scottish Ministers acted unlawfully towards it.

The trust accused the Scottish Government of “apparent bias” towards a community group called Poet’s Neuk.

The Scottish Government used the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2016 to compel Forthtay to sell a piece of land in St Andrews at Greyfriars Garden and St Mary’s Place to the community group.

The St Andrews coffee chacks would have affected a proposal for a poetry garden.
Poets Neuk garden plan, St Andrews. Image: Poet’s Neuk.

In their decision, the ministers cited legislation which states that land can be bought by a community organisation via compulsory purchase if it is likely to further “sustainable development” and is in the “public interest”.

The move was granted in 2023, with ministers arguing the transfer would “promote social sustainability by creating a place where members of the local community can meet and interact”.

It is the first time the legislation has been used to force a community buyout of land.

Poet’s Neuk say site is ‘eyesore’

Ministers said the sale to the group under land reform legislation was in accordance with the law. Poet’s Neuk plans to turn the plot in to a public garden dedicated to Mary Queen of Scots.

The land is said to have been given to the people of St Andrews by Mary shortly before her abdication in 1567.

It is also located close to Greyfriars monastery which was founded in the late middle ages by Bishop James Kennedy sometime between 1463 and 1466 before it was destroyed around June 1559.

The court heard how Poets Neuk say the site is an “eyesore” and is a hub for antisocial behaviour.

How the garden currently looks.
How the garden currently looks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

However, lawyers for Forthtay argued that the decision made by ministers was unlawful and didn’t follow correct legal procedures.

However, in a written judgement published on Friday, Sheriff Timothy Niven Smith ruled in favour of the Scottish Government.

He wrote: “Having carefully considered the submissions and having reviewed the totality of the decision of the respondent I prefer the submissions of the respondent. I am satisfied that the Ministers had regard to the legal framework and applied the correct test in law to the questions they required to answer.

“I am not satisfied that they failed to consider material considerations or that they acted irrationally in their decision making. I am not satisfied that there was any real possibility of bias accordingly, I refuse the appeal.”

Anti-social behaviour

Poet’s Neuk was awarded the right to buy the land, at the corner of Greyfriars Garden and St Mary’s Place, by Scottish ministers in 2018.

In proceedings earlier this year, it was reported that lawyer Kenneth Young, acting for Forthtay, which is based in the Isle of Man, said that decision was “seriously flawed”.

He said, in reaching the decision, the “benefit of the doubt” had been given to the group over the landowner at every stage.

He pointed to a number of rejected planning applications for the site.

Mr Young said it was equivalent to the landowner “starting a goal down or with 10 men” when up against the Poet’s Neuk application.

Council planners previously approved the group’s application to transform the site into a garden, complete with a statue of Mary Queen of Scots.

The group claims the land has been neglected and allowed to become a magnet for anti-social behaviour and drug taking.

Sustainable development

The Scottish government’s lawyer, Juliet McKinlay KC, said ministers had to consider “the reality of what was happening on the site”.

She said ministers had acted lawfully and the decision was based on whether the transfer was “likely to further the achievement of sustainable development”.

In the judgement published on Friday, Sheriff Niven Smith spoke of how the site is close to “B-listed late Georgian town houses.”

He also wrote of how he considered the ministers followed correct legal procedures in the case.

Sheriff Niven Smith added: “I am not persuaded that the ministers failed to have regard to the appellants proprietorial rights or that the decision they reached was not proportionate in the circumstances accordingly.

“I am not satisfied that the decision of the ministers has fallen seriously short of the standard required. The appellants appeal on this ground is therefore unsuccessful.”

