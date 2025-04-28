Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee murder suspect paedophile to be assessed for possible life sentence

One-time murder suspect James Donaldson was convicted of historic and more recent sex attacks at a trial in October but won't be sentenced until June.

By Ross Gardiner
James Donaldson
James Donaldson.

A paedophile from Dundee, who was once a suspect in an unsolved murder, could receive a life sentence.

James Donaldson, 59, was found guilty of four serious sexual charges after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow in October 2024.

The fiend, also known as James Murray, committed offences against two youngsters at locations in and around Dundee in the 1990s, then attacked a sleeping man in 2018.

With a psychological report now before the courts, Donaldson will be risk-assessed to allow the court to consider imposing an order for lifelong restriction.

He previously served a four-year prison term for sodomy and lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards a 13-year-old boy in 1989.

Abuse three decades ago

Jurors unanimously convicted Donaldson of historic sex offences committed against two boys in the 1990s.

His first victim was just 12 when he began his campaign of abuse in 1991.

Donaldson engaged in lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour towards him on various occasions at addresses in Dundee and in a vehicle.

He continued to indecently assault the boy – including at a caravan in Faskally, Perthshire – until he was 16.

His twisted abuse included kissing, touching and removing the boy’s clothing before performing a sex act on him.

Donaldson targeted his second victim over a three year period.

He indecently assaulted him on various occasions at addresses in Dundee and in a vehicle parked at the Mills Observatory.

His victim was aged 14 when the abuse began and lasted until he was almost 17.

Donaldson kissed and touched him and performed a sex act on him.

Behind bars

The jury also convicted Donaldson, of Milton Street in Monifieth, by majority, of sexually assaulting a man by performing a sex act on him while he was asleep in the offender’s home in September or October 2018.

None of his victims can be identified for legal reasons.

Donaldson appeared at the High Court in Inverness via a video link from HMP Barlinnie to be sentenced after a psychological report had been prepared.

However, he is to be assessed again to enable the court to consider imposing an order of lifelong restriction.

Judge Olga Pasportnikov deferred sentencing until June 6.

Long legal history

Donaldson was arrested and charged with murdering his father, Harry Murray, in 1995 and appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was fully committed for trial over the allegation and spent 76 days on remand before being released.

Mr Murray, 59, died after being assaulted as he patrolled the factory site where he worked on March 31 that year.

Donaldson was never brought to trial but prosecutors have reserved the right to raise proceedings against him again, should new evidence come to light.

He has publicly appealed for the case against him to be formally dropped.

Donaldson once wound up in court after standing outside a 15-year-old boy’s bedroom in the dead of night, shining a torch in the window while wearing a doctor’s coat.

In 2022, Donaldson was fined after being caught late at night rummaging through Dundee garages he thought were abandoned.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

