A paedophile from Dundee, who was once a suspect in an unsolved murder, could receive a life sentence.

James Donaldson, 59, was found guilty of four serious sexual charges after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow in October 2024.

The fiend, also known as James Murray, committed offences against two youngsters at locations in and around Dundee in the 1990s, then attacked a sleeping man in 2018.

With a psychological report now before the courts, Donaldson will be risk-assessed to allow the court to consider imposing an order for lifelong restriction.

He previously served a four-year prison term for sodomy and lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards a 13-year-old boy in 1989.

Abuse three decades ago

Jurors unanimously convicted Donaldson of historic sex offences committed against two boys in the 1990s.

His first victim was just 12 when he began his campaign of abuse in 1991.

Donaldson engaged in lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour towards him on various occasions at addresses in Dundee and in a vehicle.

He continued to indecently assault the boy – including at a caravan in Faskally, Perthshire – until he was 16.

His twisted abuse included kissing, touching and removing the boy’s clothing before performing a sex act on him.

Donaldson targeted his second victim over a three year period.

He indecently assaulted him on various occasions at addresses in Dundee and in a vehicle parked at the Mills Observatory.

His victim was aged 14 when the abuse began and lasted until he was almost 17.

Donaldson kissed and touched him and performed a sex act on him.

Behind bars

The jury also convicted Donaldson, of Milton Street in Monifieth, by majority, of sexually assaulting a man by performing a sex act on him while he was asleep in the offender’s home in September or October 2018.

None of his victims can be identified for legal reasons.

Donaldson appeared at the High Court in Inverness via a video link from HMP Barlinnie to be sentenced after a psychological report had been prepared.

However, he is to be assessed again to enable the court to consider imposing an order of lifelong restriction.

Judge Olga Pasportnikov deferred sentencing until June 6.

Long legal history

Donaldson was arrested and charged with murdering his father, Harry Murray, in 1995 and appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was fully committed for trial over the allegation and spent 76 days on remand before being released.

Mr Murray, 59, died after being assaulted as he patrolled the factory site where he worked on March 31 that year.

Donaldson was never brought to trial but prosecutors have reserved the right to raise proceedings against him again, should new evidence come to light.

He has publicly appealed for the case against him to be formally dropped.

Donaldson once wound up in court after standing outside a 15-year-old boy’s bedroom in the dead of night, shining a torch in the window while wearing a doctor’s coat.

In 2022, Donaldson was fined after being caught late at night rummaging through Dundee garages he thought were abandoned.

