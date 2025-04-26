A violent thug beat up his former partner and robbed her of cash before stealing a teenage boy’s takeaway order in Dundee.

Daniel Blake left the woman bruised and cut after targeting her while he was withdrawing from Valium.

He would later be caught concealing drugs on his person after being arrested by police.

The 46-year-old, who has multiple previous convictions for violence, is now at liberty because of the amount of time he has already spent in prison.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the woman had let Blake stay with her for a few days before being attacked in the early hours of February 25 2023.

Bedroom assault

Blake had demanded money from her after becoming aware she had £130 in a bedroom drawer.

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie said: “The complainer woke up to the accused again asking for money.

“He went to the drawer and she tried to stop him.

“It was at that point he held her down on the bed, pushing her down around the jaw area.

“She attempted to kick him off and he repeatedly punched her on the body.”

The woman began banging on the floor which prompted a neighbour to call the police.

Blake fled with the cash and her mobile phone with the woman found to have cuts and bruising on her arms as well as complaining of a sore face.

Boy called accused ‘junkie’

The next month, a laughing Blake grabbed a 15-year-old’s takeaway order from him while at the secure entry to a property in the Coldside area.

The boy called Blake a “junkie” and tried to walk past him before being punched once on the head and body.

It was revealed that on December 16 2023, police forced entry to a property in St Mary’s where Blake was suspected of being in possession of drugs.

Mr MacKenzie added: “The accused became aware of police but ignored their request to open the door.

“Police forced entry and the accused was seen to attempt to conceal items in his back passage.

“The accused was taken into custody and placed under observation at Bell Street police station as he refused to provide police with items he had been seen to conceal.

“The accused then passed two wraps containing brown powder.”

The powder was later revealed to be 4.7g of an ester of morphine, a Class A drug.

Blake previously admitted attacking the woman and the boy, breaching a curfew, refusing to produce concealed drugs and possessing drugs between February and December 2023.

Sheriff Gregor Murray sentenced Blake to 32 months in prison backdated to when he was first remanded on December 18 2023.

He is now at liberty but is subject to a 12-month supervised release order.

A two-year non-harassment order preventing him from contacting the woman was also imposed.

