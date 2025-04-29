Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Court orders destruction of ‘banned breed’ dogs after fatal attack in Kinross

Alistair MacDonald's dogs Kushka and Zeus savaged a little Shih Tzu pup called Tai and threw him around "like a ragdoll" before attacking two German pointers.

By Jamie Buchan
Pit bull stock image
The court has ordered the destruction of the two Pitbull-type dogs.

A sheriff has ordered the destruction of two “banned breed” Pitbull-type dogs who mauled a pensioner’s puppy to death during a deadly rampage in Kinross.

The dogs Kushka and Zeus savaged a little Shih Tzu puppy called Tai and threw him around “like a ragdoll” as he was being walked by 71-year-old owner Yvonne McPhee.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how they set upon the small dog before he even had a chance to bark.

Ms McPhee said: “I have never experienced grief like it.”

The court heard how, later that day, Kushka and Zeus attacked two German pointer dogs.

The Pitbull-type dogs’ owner Alistair MacDonald had originally denied allowing his dog to be “dangerously out of control” near his home in the town’s Burns-Begg Street on October 20 last year.

He changed his plea to guilty midway through his trial.

Returning to the dock this week for sentencing, the 29-year-old was told his dogs represented a danger to the public.

Compensation order

Sheriff William Wood said: “I have had the benefit of hearing from the witnesses in this trial, also seeing the fairly graphic CCTV and recorded images.

“They are nothing other than harrowing.”

He told MacDonald: “Ms McPhee suffered the somewhat traumatic destruction of her dog right in front of her, when your dogs attacked it.

“They then caused injury to her by pulling her over.

“That changes the balance regarding the future of your dogs.”

kinross dog attack
Burns-Begg Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

The sheriff added: “There doesn’t seem to be any evidence of your whereabouts at the time of these incidents and that is because the trial stopped before we got to your case.

“But it is set out in the social worker’s report that you were not there at the time and as the dogs’ owner, the responsibility is entirely yours.”

German pointers Molly and Hugo were attacked by the ‘banned breed’-type dogs in Kinross. Image: DC Thomson

He ordered MacDonald to pay £1,500 compensation to Ms McPhee and a further £500 to David Mcilroy, the owner of the pointers.

MacDonald was also placed on supervision for a year.

“In relation to the dogs, it is impossible to reach the conclusion that they do not represent a danger to public safety.

“And in these circumstances, I will make an order for their destruction.”

The sheriff said he would not impose an order to restricting MacDonald’s ability to keep animals but added: “You would be well advised to avoid this breed or dogs like it in future.”

Isolated lifestyle

Prosecutors had claimed Kushka and Zeus were banned breeds.

The court heard both “shared substantial characteristics with a prohibited breed”.

Solicitor David Duncan, defending, said MacDonald lived an “isolated lifestyle”.

“He relies on family members and his pets for company,” he added.

“There was nothing in the previous behaviour of these dogs that would have led him to perceive something of this nature could arise.”

Mr Duncan asked the court to consider rehoming the dogs, rather than putting them to sleep.

MacDonald, who has a Labrador at home, “remains more concerned about his pets than himself,” the solicitor said.

Saw pet lying limp on the pavement

Ms McPhee previously told the court she had taken Kai for his first walk in Kinross after a stay in kennels while she was away on business.

Ms McPhee was on her way home with Kai at around midday when she saw the two larger dogs off their leads.

“Before I could turn around, both dogs locked onto Kai.

“Kai didn’t even get a chance to bark.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Ms McPhee said the dogs locked their jaws around her pet’s neck and she screamed for help while trying to pull them away.

She was dragged to the ground twice as she tried to pull on her dog’s lead.

When police arrived, they used batons to beat the Pitbull-type dogs back.

Ms McPhee then saw Kai lying limp on the pavement.

“He had been flung about like a rag doll.

“I just hope when he went, it was at the first point of contact,” she said.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

