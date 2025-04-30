Wednesday court round-up — Friend, foe or the United Nations

Topless offshore worker Ross Mitchell dislocated another man’s jaw during a brawl at Douglas Amateurs Social Club.

He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced for four assaults – one to injury and one to severe injury – carried out at the Balmoral Terrace venue out on August 2 last year.

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton explained Mitchell waded into a brawl between two unknown females inside the club.

“He’s ripped off his top and started acting in an aggressive manner.

“He’s approached the complainer, punching her once on the face, which caused her to fall to the ground.”

The woman suffered concussion and swelling to her cheek.

Mitchell then struck a man on the head before punching another in the face.

The third victim lost consciousness and suffered a dislocated jaw and facial fractures.

Mitchell, 28, of Balunie Drive, then punched another man in the face before leaving.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “He’s actually been assaulted by others – as I understand it, four people.

“At this particular point, Mr Mitchell did not know who was friend, foe or the United Nations.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray imposed 210 hours of unpaid work and said: “You’re the person who got yourself involved.

“You hit a woman, you caused her injury.

“In the whole circumstances, I would be very plainly entitled to sent you to jail.”

Dogs destroyed

A collie had to be put down five days after being attacked by a Staffordshire bull terrier in the East Neuk of Fife. The collie’s 75-year-old owner was also injured in the incident. Gail Forbes returned to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting responsibility for the dog – which was also destroyed – being dangerously out of control.

36 matters before court

Fife serial offender John Park breached tagging orders for an assault and dealing heroin so has been jailed for two years.

Park, of Ballingry Road, Lochore, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court from custody for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to assaulting a man by punching him on the head to his injury at Ballingry Road on October 7 2023.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court Park’s victim had been walking at around 10pm when he felt a “sharp blow” to the side of his head. He was left with cuts to his mouth and hands.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Park attacked the man because he had broken into his property and stolen from him.

Park also earlier admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin at his home on August 4 2023.

A police raid uncovered a 20.4g bag of heroin with an estimated potential street value of between £720 and £1,020.

Mr Morrison said he was selling to feed his own habit.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson noted Park was appearing in court in relation to about “36 matters in total”.

Curfews had been imposed for the crimes but there have been numerous breaches of the orders – committed according to Mr Morrison because he was fleeing for his safety including occasions when a window was bricked and he was attacked with a machete.

Sentence had also been deferred on Park for behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and punching a police officer in the head at his mother’s address in Ballingry Crescent on November 9 last year, leaving the constable with a torn earlobe.

Sheriff Robertson jailed Park for a total of 24 months, backdated to April 3 this year when he was remanded.

Murderer attacked

A serial housebreaker has admitted a Perth Prison razor attack on wife killer John Lizanec. Alan Brown targeted the twisted husband-from-hell while he was on remand, awaiting trial for the brutal murder of his estranged wife Michelle.

Paedo breach

A notorious paedophile from Angus has received another prison sentence after defying strict court orders and stashing forbidden SIM cards.

John Johnstone, born John Culross, was jailed in 2021 when he shared images of child sexual abuse with other twisted paedophiles online.

Two years later, he was jailed again for driving to the brink of suicide a 14-year-old he groomed online.

Earlier this year, the serial offender was brought from HMP Perth to Dundee Sheriff Court where he admitted repeatedly flouting a strict Sexual Offences Prevention Order put in place to stop him causing more harm after he had been released from jail.

The order ensures authorities know about Johnstone’s only phone, SIM and computer.

At a previous hearing, prosecutor Duncan MacKenzie told the court the 47-year-old was spotted on CCTV buying a £20 mobile phone top-up at a Scotmid shop in Brechin on October 10 last year.

Police acting on other intelligence raided his home in Denburn Court, Brechin, on October 30 and found two SIMs under a carpet.

Officers found him at work and discovered he had another illicit SIM in his Samsung mobile.

He has been on remand since appearing in court in private the following day.

Johnstone, who appeared to be sentenced via a video link from HMP Perth, was jailed for two years.

‘Stay away’ warning

A former Dragon’s Den contender from Stirling who donned a balaclava to smash his ex-partner’s car windscreen with a hammer was warned in court, “stay away from her”. Brian Smillie, who appeared on television to persuade the BBC show’s team to invest in his tech business, went to the woman’s house five years after their split.

Infection scare

A suspected hepatitis C carrier attacked two police officers in Perth and “contaminated” them with her blood.

Kirsten Goodfellow lashed out during a disturbance at her mother’s home in the city’s St Catherine’s Square.

She struggled with a female officer and scratched her arm.

Court papers state blood from an injury on Goodfellow’s hand contaminated the officer’s open wound.

She also caused a cut to a male constable’s thumb, which was similarly contaminated with her blood.

The 33-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to injuring the two officers by resisting, obstructing or hindering them on May 3 last year.

She further pled guilty to assaulting both officers by attempting to bite them and striking them on the head.

The charge states that Goodfellow was positive for Hepatitis C at the time of the offence.

However, her solicitor Alan Davie said it was since confirmed she did not have the infection.

He said his client was addressing her drug misuse and had moved away from her previous lifestyle.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentence for three months to allow Goodfellow to continue making good progress.

