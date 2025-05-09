Stirling court round-up — Blair Drummond Safari Park crash and Transatlantic drug deliveries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling court round-up — Blair Drummond Safari Park crash and Transatlantic drug deliveries

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Polish driver who smashed into a family on a day out to Blair Drummond Safari Park was told he “probably shouldn’t be driving” before being handed a ban.

Thomas Smolira overtook a line of cars as it slowed at junction to the tourist attraction, hitting a Vauxhall Corsa as it turned right.

Despite ripping the bumper off the car, Smolira drove off, only stopping later to check the damage to his own Ford Kuga.

His defence agent said the 55-year-old was unaware of the correct procedure to follow after an accident.

“He had an error of judgment in attempting to overtake where he did, and he accepts that,” he said.

“He regrets not stopping. Given he’s a Polish national he was unaware of that requirement.”

She added Smolira had driven all over Scotland for his job as an electrician, indicating he was a “safe and competent driver”.

Thomas Smolira
Thomas Smolira.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told him: “I have some difficulty in thinking why you cannot understand that overtaking a queue of slow-moving traffic at a junction is careless.

“If you can’t understand that is careless, maybe you shouldn’t be driving.

“As far as failing to stop, you said you did stop but that was to check your own car.

“You saw it was damaged so you knew you had been in an accident but you didn’t report it because you didn’t think it was your fault.

“Now you are saying you weren’t aware of your responsibility to report. If you are not aware of your obligations, again, maybe you shouldn’t be driving.”

Smolira, of Culzean Drive, Newarthill, admitted driving carelessly on the A84 on June 9 last year and failing to stop after an accident.

Sheriff Hamilton disqualified him from driving for 18 months and fined him a total of £1180.

‘Fed up with bogus workmen’

A conman joiner who scammed people across Scotland with fake promises to build sheds and summer houses has been jailed by a sheriff who said: “The public is fed up with bogus workmen”.

Alistair Baxter, who ran AB Garden Building Limited, took money from more than 60 people by promising to build sheds and summer houses.

Alistair Baxter
Alistair Baxter. Image: Facebook

‘Designer clothing’ deliveries

A Banknock man who had tens of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis sent from North America by post under the guise of a Los Angeles Lakers basketball and designer clothing has been jailed.

Jack McGuire agreed to take delivery of multiple packages, which were intercepted by border control at Coventry and Berkshire, at his home address.

The court heard that after his home was raided by police, he told officers he had received letters informing him packages had been stopped but thought they were a scam.

An investigation of his WhatsApp account showed he had sent and received messages in relation to the shipments, as well as being sent a spreadsheet detailing cannabis purchases.

Experts estimate the street value of the cannabis could have been almost £68,000, while THC oil seized was valued at up to £25,000.

McGuire, of Cedar Road, admitted two charges of fraudulent evasion of a prohibition of controlled drugs between August and October 2023.

He further admitted two charges of being concerned in the supply of the drugs.

Not guilty pleas to a charge of possessing a knuckleduster and six charges of possessing various drugs were accepted by The Crown.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton sentenced the 36-year-old to three years imprisonment.

Prisoner death inquiry

The death of a paedophile rapist prisoner in hospital in Stirlingshire could have been avoided, a sheriff has ruled. After a fatal accident inquiry, the sheriff stated Peter Carter’s discharge from Forth Valley Hospital in June 2019, where he had arrived from Glenochil Prison, may have contributed to his death.

Forth Valley Hospital
Carter died in Forth Valley Hospital. Image: PA

Police siege

A Cowie man sparked an hour-long police stand-off, in which he brandished a knife.

Eric Flaws gestured from the window of his property in Ochil View on December 9 last year.

Officers had been called to a disturbance at the address, along with reports Flaws had a knife.

During their time there, Flaws made threats of violence towards them and stated he had stabbed himself.

He was persuaded to throw the knife out the window but it was a further hour before he could be persuaded to leave the house.

Eric Flaws
Eric Flaws.

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said Flaws had been intoxicated at the time of the incident and had no intention of harming police with the knife.

The 37-year-old admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

He was placed on a supervision order for 12 months, ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and placed on a restriction of liberty order for six months.

