A pair who jumped on a stranger’s head in vicious attack in Perth have been given community service because they were “children” at the time.

Regan Mills and Declan Buchanan – now 19 and 20, respectively – have been ordered to pay compensation to their victim after knocking him out cold during the sustained assault.

The duo – who were part of a gang of youths who attacked Ugur Argavan in Perth – were given restriction of liberty orders because they were 16 at the time.

The duo were each ordered to pay £2,500 compensation to their victim and were placed on curfew for six months.

Buchanan was ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work, while Mills was given 120 hours.

Sheriff William Wood said: “Back on 7 January 2022 you were both children and I have to take that into account in sentencing.

“Conduct of this type frequently results in custodial sentences.

“It is only because I have to take your age into account that I’m persuaded custody is not the only way this can be dealt with.

“I have to take into account the Scottish Sentencing Council guidelines on how young people ought to be dealt with.”

‘Appalling and sustained attack’

Mills and Buchanan, from Perth, admitted attacking Mr Argavan in the city’s King Street by repeatedly punching and kicking him on the head and body, knocking him to the ground, rendering him unconscious and stamping on him.

They admitted causing severe injury and permanent disfigurement in a racially-aggravated attack.

The sheriff continued: “This was a cowardly attack by four people.

“You took the opportunity to further assault him when he was senseless and lying on the ground.

“Mr Buchanan, it seems you were the principal mover and shaker, deciding to pursue the complainer and assault him.

“The complainer has been deeply affected by this.

“Put yourself in his position, where he was alone in a country where he did not speak the language – it must have been a terrifying experience for him.

“This was a pretty appalling and sustained attack which happened over an extended period of time.”

Vicious attack

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson told Perth Sheriff Court the complainer was on his way to the bus station with two others at 10pm, after having several drinks in Perth.

“They began speaking with a male, the accused Buchanan, who kept calling Mr Argavan a ‘Paki’ and trying to get cigarettes from him.

“He continued the tirade, shouting ‘I’m going to hit this Paki’.”

Mr Argavan tried to get away but Buchanan push him to the ground and began punching him on the face and head.

“Mills and another caught up with them. They joined in by repeatedly punching and kicking Mr Argavan on the head and body.

“Witnesses looked out a window and saw four men kicking and punching Mr Argavan to the head and face.

“They also saw his face being kicked and stamped on.

“A member of the public was passing in their car and they stopped to intervene.

“On hearing police had been called all four accused fled.”

Horrific injuries

The court was told Mills and another returned to ask about Mr Argavan’s condition but he was found lying on the pavement when police arrived.

“He appeared unconscious, lying on the ground and being assisted by members of the public.

“Mills was pointed out by witnesses. He denied assaulting the complainer.”

Other witnesses named Buchanan as the instigator.

Ms Paterson said the victim sustained several broken teeth and a blood clot in his eye, and his back, neck, chest and head were all covered in bruising.

He had a broken nose which may have been left deformed.

