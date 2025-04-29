Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Perth pair given curfew because they were ‘children’ when they stamped on stranger’s head

Regan Mills and Declan Buchanan kicked a man unconscious but sentencing guidelines mean prison was not an option.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Regan Mills and Declan Buchanan
Regan Mills and Declan Buchanan.

A pair who jumped on a stranger’s head in vicious attack in Perth have been given community service because they were “children” at the time.

Regan Mills and Declan Buchanan – now 19 and 20, respectively – have been ordered to pay compensation to their victim after knocking him out cold during the sustained assault.

The duo – who were part of a gang of youths who attacked Ugur Argavan in Perth – were given restriction of liberty orders because they were 16 at the time.

The duo were each ordered to pay £2,500 compensation to their victim and were placed on curfew for six months.

Buchanan was ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work, while Mills was given 120 hours.

Sheriff William Wood said: “Back on 7 January 2022 you were both children and I have to take that into account in sentencing.

“Conduct of this type frequently results in custodial sentences.

“It is only because I have to take your age into account that I’m persuaded custody is not the only way this can be dealt with.

“I have to take into account the Scottish Sentencing Council guidelines on how young people ought to be dealt with.”

‘Appalling and sustained attack’

Mills and Buchanan, from Perth, admitted attacking Mr Argavan in the city’s King Street by repeatedly punching and kicking him on the head and body, knocking him to the ground, rendering him unconscious and stamping on him.

They admitted causing severe injury and permanent disfigurement in a racially-aggravated attack.

The sheriff continued: “This was a cowardly attack by four people.

“You took the opportunity to further assault him when he was senseless and lying on the ground.

“Mr Buchanan, it seems you were the principal mover and shaker, deciding to pursue the complainer and assault him.

“The complainer has been deeply affected by this.

“Put yourself in his position, where he was alone in a country where he did not speak the language – it must have been a terrifying experience for him.

“This was a pretty appalling and sustained attack which happened over an extended period of time.”

Vicious attack

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson told Perth Sheriff Court the complainer was on his way to the bus station with two others at 10pm, after having several drinks in Perth.

“They began speaking with a male, the accused Buchanan, who kept calling Mr Argavan a ‘Paki’ and trying to get cigarettes from him.

“He continued the tirade, shouting ‘I’m going to hit this Paki’.”

Mr Argavan tried to get away but Buchanan push him to the ground and began punching him on the face and head.

“Mills and another caught up with them. They joined in by repeatedly punching and kicking Mr Argavan on the head and body.

“Witnesses looked out a window and saw four men kicking and punching Mr Argavan to the head and face.

“They also saw his face being kicked and stamped on.

“A member of the public was passing in their car and they stopped to intervene.

“On hearing police had been called all four accused fled.”

Horrific injuries

The court was told Mills and another returned to ask about Mr Argavan’s condition but he was found lying on the pavement when police arrived.

“He appeared unconscious, lying on the ground and being assisted by members of the public.

“Mills was pointed out by witnesses. He denied assaulting the complainer.”

Other witnesses named Buchanan as the instigator.

Ms Paterson said the victim sustained several broken teeth and a blood clot in his eye, and his back, neck, chest and head were all covered in bruising.

He had a broken nose which may have been left deformed.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ross Pettigrew
Gas engineer caught stealing copper tanks from Dundee demolition site
Glasgow High Court
Self-confessed 'monster' who attacked child in Angus after McDonald's trip given life sentence
Kieron Lawson
Dunfermline man gained infant abuse pictures 'because of curiosity'
Cyclist stock image
Romanian fugitive jailed for terrifying Fife cyclist
Sidney McLagan
Fake military cop who pulled over pregnant woman on M90 was convicted child sex…
Pit bull stock image
Court orders destruction of 'banned breed' dogs after fatal attack in Kinross
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Takeaway terror and firearms charge
James Donaldson
Dundee murder suspect paedophile to be assessed for possible life sentence
Glasgow High Court
Stirling rapist jailed for attacking teenager after 'bullying' confession
Paul Wishart
Factory worker needed plastic surgery after 'careless' van crash at Perth Airport