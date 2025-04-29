A rapist from Angus who admitted being a “monster” has been handed a life sentence.

Kevin Ferguson repeatedly attacked two young girls in Brechin and Montrose between 2017 and 2023.

The 43 year-old already had a lengthy criminal record, including two high court convictions for serious physical violence.

Ferguson pled guilty in May 2024 to raping one of the children and sexually assaulting the other.

Sentencing had been repeatedly adjourned for full risk assessment to be carried out.

Lord Arthurson, at the High Court in Glasgow, imposed an order for lifelong restriction.

Ferguson must also serve a minimum five years in jail.

The judge noted the assessment concluded the rapist had “anti-social and psychopathic personality disorders”, as well as displaying “some borderline narcissistic traits”.

Ferguson had shown “no empathy” for his victims and had been a “high level of risk”.

Lord Arthurson warned Ferguson he will not automatically be freed at the end of the five-year term – and may never be released.

‘Monster’

The court previously heard how the first of the two young victims had told a relative what happened – he had abused her in a lay-by after trips to McDonald’s – but no action was taken at that time.

The other girl later raised concerns and asked why, replied, “because he is a paedophile.”

The youngster admitted she had not earlier spoken about her ordeal as she “feared she would not be believed”.

Prosecutor Kath Harper KC told how Ferguson was later confronted and appeared shocked stating: “What the f***?”

However, via social media, he confessed to a friend that he had “ruined his life” and was a “f*****g monster”.

Ferguson was traced at a car park in Balmaha in Stirlingshire.

Jonathan Crowe, defending, told a previous hearing the crimes marked a radical departure from his previous offending.

The advocate said: “He wishes to express a public apology to those involved in this behaviour.

“He recognises the horror of this offending.”

