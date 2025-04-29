Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Self-confessed ‘monster’ who attacked child in Angus after McDonald’s trip given life sentence

Kevin Ferguson abused one girl and raped another in attacks.

By Grant McCabe
Glasgow High Court
Ferguson was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

A rapist from Angus who admitted being a “monster” has been handed a life sentence.

Kevin Ferguson repeatedly attacked two young girls in Brechin and Montrose between 2017 and 2023.

The 43 year-old already had a lengthy criminal record, including two high court convictions for serious physical violence.

Ferguson pled guilty in May 2024 to raping one of the children and sexually assaulting the other.

Sentencing had been repeatedly adjourned for full risk assessment to be carried out.

Lord Arthurson, at the High Court in Glasgow, imposed an order for lifelong restriction.

Ferguson must also serve a minimum five years in jail.

The judge noted the assessment concluded the rapist had “anti-social and psychopathic personality disorders”, as well as displaying “some borderline narcissistic traits”.

Ferguson had shown “no empathy” for his victims and had been a “high level of risk”.

Lord Arthurson warned Ferguson he will not automatically be freed at the end of the five-year term – and may never be released.

‘Monster’

The court previously heard how the first of the two young victims had told a relative what happened – he had abused her in a lay-by after trips to McDonald’s – but no action was taken at that time.

The other girl later raised concerns and asked why, replied, “because he is a paedophile.”

The youngster admitted she had not earlier spoken about her ordeal as she “feared she would not be believed”.

Prosecutor Kath Harper KC told how Ferguson was later confronted and appeared shocked stating: “What the f***?”

However, via social media, he confessed to a friend that he had “ruined his life” and was a “f*****g monster”.

Ferguson was traced at a car park in Balmaha in Stirlingshire.

Jonathan Crowe, defending, told a previous hearing the crimes marked a radical departure from his previous offending.

The advocate said: “He wishes to express a public apology to those involved in this behaviour.

“He recognises the horror of this offending.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

