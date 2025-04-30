Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inmate with 666 tattoo launched Perth prison razor attack on wife killer John Lizanec

By Jamie Buchan
John Lizanec and Alan Brown
Killer John Lizanec (left) was slashed by Alan Brown.

A serial housebreaker has admitted a Perth Prison razor attack on wife killer John Lizanec.

Alan Brown targeted the twisted husband-from-hell while he was on remand, awaiting trial for the brutal murder of his estranged wife Michelle.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Lizanec, who was jailed for life and ordered to spend at least 24 years behind bars, was booted on the back as he ran from his attacker on a stairwell in the city jail’s B-Hall.

Career criminal Brown, who infamously has a Satanic ‘666’ tattoo on the back of his neck, now faces further jail time for the 2021 assault.

The 43-year-old appeared in the dock and pled guilty to a catalogue of offences, including a raid on a Perth charity hub and a one-man siege in which he claimed to have electrified his cell.

Killer slashed across face

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said Lizanec walked out of his cell at around 9.30am on September 17 2021.

He made his way up a stairwell and saw Brown – also a remand prisoner at the time – standing at the top.

Murderer John Lizanec. Image: Police Scotland
Alan Brown neck tattoo
Brown has a 666 tattoo on his neck.

“They had no cause to speak to each other,” the prosecutor said.

“As the complainer went to go back down, he felt a sharp pain to the right side of his head followed by a thud to his back.

“He turned around and observed Mr Brown in possession of a razor. This caused him to run downstairs.

“Whilst running away, he was kicked in the back by Mr Brown.”

Lizanec raised the alarm by shouting ‘knife’ at nearby prison staff.

“Mr Brown was challenged by officers and he provided them with an item which contained a scissors handle with two pieces of metal sticking out,” Ms Farmer added.

Lizanec escaped with a “superficial” cut to his cheek and neck, which was treated with paper stitches.

Cell siege

The court also heard of a disturbance at Brown’s cell on the morning of January 7 2024.

Brown – who shared his room with inmate John Ramsay – had made his own hooch and had been up all night drinking.

At about 8.30am, guards were carrying out a routine check when they noticed a strong smell of alcohol from Brown’s cell.

When an officer unlocked the door, Brown ran at him with an improvised weapon – a screw mounted to a handle – and shouted: “Get the f*** out of this cell”.

Perth Prison cell
A typical cell at Perth Prison. Image: DC Thomson

Staff retreated but noticed wires coming from underneath the door.

Brown told them he had wired the door and said: “I’d move away if I were you.”

After confirming it was not electrified, seven officers in full protective gear got ready to enter.

Brown threw green liquid, believed to be cleaning liquid, at the door to make it slippery.

He was seen holding a blade.

“If you guys come in here, it’s game over,” he said.

“You’re getting done. In fact, he’s getting down,” he added and moved towards Mr Ramsay and placed the blade at his throat.

The seven officers burst through the door and disarmed Brown and took him to the ground.

Mr Ramsay, described as “too scared to move from his bed,” was uninjured.

Charity hub raid

Brown, who has a long record for crimes of dishonesty, was released from prison in March 2024.

On the evening of May 27 that year, he raided two neighbouring properties in Perth’s St Leonard’s Bank.

He first went to a building used by charity Subud Britain.

At around 9.30pm, a woman staying in an upstairs room heard doors opening and closing downstairs.

When she went to investigate, she found Brown on the stairwell.

“He appeared to be under the influence of something,” said Ms Farmer.

Perth Sheriff Court.

He mumbled about attending a meeting but left when the woman pointed out broken glass from a smashed window in the hallway.

Brown also went next door to an office used for NHS child and adolescent mental health services.

A senior nurse noticed the break-in when she arrived for work the next day.

Windows smashed on the ground floor and a cash box containing £50 was missing.

An envelope with £23, a gift for a colleague, had also been taken.

In both incidents, Brown was identified by blood spatter he left at the crime scenes.

The same evening, he snatched a handbag from a house in Glengarry Road and a picture snapped by a witness was posted on Facebook.

Do you like being in prison?

Sheriff William Wood told Brown prison was inevitable but deferred sentence for a supervised release order assessment.

The sheriff said: “You have a bad record and have been round the houses, so to speak, more than once.

“But something has to be available to you upon your release to help you break this cycle.

“Or maybe you like being in prison?”

Brown replied: “Not really, no.”

The court heard he had been remanded since June last year.

