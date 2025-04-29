Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Gas engineer caught stealing copper tanks from Dundee demolition site

Ross Pettigrew was caught red-handed as he stripped the tanks from homes on Ellengowan Drive.

By Gordon Currie
Ross Pettigrew
Ross Pettigrew was caught at the Dundee demolition site.

A gas engineer was caught red-handed stealing copper tanks from houses in Dundee as police investigated break-ins to 21 homes in the same street.

Ross Pettigrew had entered homes and smashed through walls to get his hands on the water tanks, which could be re-sold for £200 each.

Pettigrew and another man –  grandfather Charles Forbes – had cut through chains and overcome a security fence to access the empty houses on a street about to undergo a £20 million redevelopment by Hillcrest Housing.

Pettigrew initially faced 21 separate charges relating to break-ins at Ellengowan Drive in Dundee between November 3 and 10 2023.

Ross Pettigrew
Ross Pettigrew will return to court for sentencing later.

The 32-year-old, of Strathmartine Road, admitted four of the charges and the Crown accepted not guilty pleas to the rest.

Caught red-handed

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “These properties had copper boilers behind the walls where the fireplaces had been.

“A weekly security check was carried out and it was noticed that a chain had been cut allowing part of the perimeter fence to be opened. A van was parked adjacent.

“Contractors confirmed that no-one should be in the property and nothing was to be removed.

“Officers could hear banging sounds coming from numbers 33 to 40.

“They observed several properties were insecure, with door panels missing and doors open.

“They saw the accused and another male exiting number 38 through a door panel.

Charles Forbes
Charles Forbes was caught too.

“Both were wearing dust suits and gloves and face masks.

“They were both covered in dust. There was extensive damage to the interior wall, exposing the copper tanks.”

Pettigrew admitted breaking into numbers 39 and 40 and stealing copper tanks, and breaking into numbers 37 and 38 with intent to steal.

Charges relating to break-ins at numbers 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 33, 34, 35 and 36 were dropped by the procurator fiscal.

Ellengowan Drive demolition
Demolition work on Ellengowan Drive last summer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Forbes was sentenced in July last year to a curfew and unpaid work, having already spent months on remand.

He admitted taking ten tanks.

Drugs charge

Pettigrew admitted a separate charge of breaking into a home in Bonnethill Court on Boxing Day 2023 and stealing drugs.

He was heard rummaging around the property and when police arrived they met him coming down the stairs wearing a balaclava over his face.

He was found with £2,500 worth of cocaine and said: “What can I say? I’ve been caught red-handed.”

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael deferred sentence for background reports and Pettigrew had bail continued.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Lord Bracadale
Sheku Bayoh inquiry chair faces 'fairness' hearing over meetings with Fife dad's family
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Footsie £500 and Milk Bar-ney
Regan Mills and Declan Buchanan
Perth pair given curfew because they were 'children' when they stamped on stranger's head
Glasgow High Court
Self-confessed 'monster' who attacked child in Angus after McDonald's trip given life sentence
Kieron Lawson
Dunfermline man gained infant abuse pictures 'because of curiosity'
Cyclist stock image
Romanian fugitive jailed for terrifying Fife cyclist
Sidney McLagan
Fake military cop who pulled over pregnant woman on M90 was convicted child sex…
Pit bull stock image
Court orders destruction of 'banned breed' dogs after fatal attack in Kinross
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Takeaway terror and firearms charge
James Donaldson
Dundee murder suspect paedophile to be assessed for possible life sentence