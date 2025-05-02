A domestic thug has been denied access to a “pioneering” rehabilitation scheme because he continues to deny his abusive behaviour.

Kristofer Clayton was convicted of throttling a woman and pinning her to the floor during a terrifying attack at a house in Kinross.

The woman told jurors she thought Clayton, 33, was going to kill her.

Clayton told police the allegations were “a lot of rubbish”.

After a three-day trial at Perth Sheriff Court, he was convicted of six charges related to domestic abuse involving two women.

He narrowly avoided a prison sentence when he returned to the dock for sentencing.

‘No insight’

Sheriff Grant McCulloch told him: “You have been interviewed by – and had discussions with – social workers.

“Their report confirms you really have no insight into your behaviour.

“You maintain denials – it’s always someone else’s fault and nothing to do with you.”

The sheriff said because Clayton refused to take responsibility, the Caledonian rehabilitation scheme was unavailable to him.

He said: “That programme is extremely beneficial for people who have been involved in domestic abuse but that is not going to work for you, which is disappointing.”

Clayton was told had the jury convicted him of all charges – including allegations of sexual assault – jail would have been “inevitable”.

“But given the deletions, particularly the sexual offence allegations, I am satisfied there is an alternative to custody,” the sheriff said.

Clayton was placed on supervision for two years and ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

He must also stay inside his Sauchie home between 9pm and 8am each night as part of a four-month restriction of liberty order.

‘Rage like I’d never seen before’

Jurors heard how the first offender attacked one of his victims at a house in Kinross.

She told the trial how her foot was injured by a door when Clayton barged though it.

“He was very upset, he wasn’t making much sense, he needed help.

“He started arguing because I asked him to leave. He refused to go.

“We both said hurtful things to each other.

“Then he hit a point of rage like I’d never seen before.

“He grabbed my neck with both hands and started choking me.”

She remembered him applying pressure as he squeezed her throat.

“I could feel myself coughing and choking for air.

“I honestly thought that was it. I thought he was going to kill me.”

The woman told prosecutor Stephanie Paterson Clayton held her by the throat for about 20 to 30 seconds.

She said he pinned her on the floor “by the neck”.

“I lost my balance and I remember he was on all fours on top of me.

“He pulled down my jeans and then he tried to pull down my pants.

“I grabbed them and he ripped them up the side, by force.”

Her torn black underwear was removed from an evidence bag and shown to jurors.

She said there was a visible mark on her neck for days.

Set up fake social media accounts

The woman alleged Clayton sexually assaulted her but this was deleted from the charge by jurors when they delivered their verdict.

Clayton was further convicted of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards the same woman.

The court heard how he would act aggressively towards her, repeatedly send unwanted text messages and threatened to kill himself.

He repeatedly went to her home uninvited and waited if she was not there.

The court also heard how Clayton made up fake accounts to reach his victim on Snapchat and broke bail conditions by attempting to contact her.

Clayton was also found guilty of assaulting another woman at addresses in Sauchie.

On various occasions he injured the woman by grabbing her, pushing her onto a bed and punching the it next to her head.

He made derogatory comments about her physical appearance, called her names, shouted, swore and damaged furniture.

