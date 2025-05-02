Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abuser so unrepentant for Kinross throttle attack he is denied rehab scheme help

Kristofer Clayton was convicted of throttling a woman and pinning her to the floor during a terrifying attack at a house in Kinross.

By Jamie Buchan
Kristofer Clayton
Kristofer Clayton. Image: Facebook

A domestic thug has been denied access to a “pioneering” rehabilitation scheme because he continues to deny his abusive behaviour.

Kristofer Clayton was convicted of throttling a woman and pinning her to the floor during a terrifying attack at a house in Kinross.

The woman told jurors she thought Clayton, 33, was going to kill her.

Clayton told police the allegations were “a lot of rubbish”.

After a three-day trial at Perth Sheriff Court, he was convicted of six charges related to domestic abuse involving two women.

He narrowly avoided a prison sentence when he returned to the dock for sentencing.

‘No insight’

Sheriff Grant McCulloch told him: “You have been interviewed by – and had discussions with – social workers.

“Their report confirms you really have no insight into your behaviour.

“You maintain denials – it’s always someone else’s fault and nothing to do with you.”

The sheriff said because Clayton refused to take responsibility, the Caledonian rehabilitation scheme was unavailable to him.

He said: “That programme is extremely beneficial for people who have been involved in domestic abuse but that is not going to work for you, which is disappointing.”

Kristofer Clayton
Kristofer Clayton throttled a woman during a terrifying assault. Image: Facebook

Clayton was told had the jury convicted him of all charges – including allegations of sexual assault – jail would have been “inevitable”.

“But given the deletions, particularly the sexual offence allegations, I am satisfied there is an alternative to custody,” the sheriff said.

Clayton was placed on supervision for two years and ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

He must also stay inside his Sauchie home between 9pm and 8am each night as part of a four-month restriction of liberty order.

‘Rage like I’d never seen before’

Jurors heard how the first offender attacked one of his victims at a house in Kinross.

She told the trial how her foot was injured by a door when Clayton barged though it.

“He was very upset, he wasn’t making much sense, he needed help.

“He started arguing because I asked him to leave. He refused to go.

“We both said hurtful things to each other.

“Then he hit a point of rage like I’d never seen before.

“He grabbed my neck with both hands and started choking me.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

She remembered him applying pressure as he squeezed her throat.

“I could feel myself coughing and choking for air.

“I honestly thought that was it. I thought he was going to kill me.”

The woman told prosecutor Stephanie Paterson Clayton held her by the throat for about 20 to 30 seconds.

She said he pinned her on the floor “by the neck”.

“I lost my balance and I remember he was on all fours on top of me.

“He pulled down my jeans and then he tried to pull down my pants.

“I grabbed them and he ripped them up the side, by force.”

Her torn black underwear was removed from an evidence bag and shown to jurors.

She said there was a visible mark on her neck for days.

Set up fake social media accounts

The woman alleged Clayton sexually assaulted her but this was deleted from the charge by jurors when they delivered their verdict.

Clayton was further convicted of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards the same woman.

The court heard how he would act aggressively towards her, repeatedly send unwanted text messages and threatened to kill himself.

He repeatedly went to her home uninvited and waited if she was not there.

The court also heard how Clayton made up fake accounts to reach his victim on Snapchat and broke bail conditions by attempting to contact her.

Clayton was also found guilty of assaulting another woman at addresses in Sauchie.

On various occasions he injured the woman by grabbing her, pushing her onto a bed and punching the it next to her head.

He made derogatory comments about her physical appearance, called her names, shouted, swore and damaged furniture.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

