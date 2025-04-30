Staffie destroyed after fatal attack on Collie in Fife, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Staffie destroyed after fatal attack on Collie in Fife, court hears

Gail Forbes' pet was subject to a dog control notice when it attacked an OAP and her dog in a field in the East Neuk.

By Ross Gardiner
Gail Forbes
Gail Forbes lost her own pet after its fatal attack in Fife.

A Collie had to be put down five days after being viciously attacked by a Staffordshire bull terrier in a field in the East Neuk of Fife.

The Collie’s 75-year-old owner was also injured in the incident on February 11 2024.

Gail Forbes returned to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting responsibility for allowing the dog – named Junior – to be dangerously out of control.

It was revealed Junior was subject to a dog control notice imposed on May 5 2021 and has since been destroyed.

Forbes was ordered to complete unpaid work but spared a pet ban.

Attack

Forbes pled guilty to an amended charge on the day she was due to stand trial.

She admitted she was the owner – and in charge of – Junior when the dog was dangerously out of control and subject to the dog control notice.

The animal initially approached Anne Baker, then 75, and her Collie, before running and seizing hold of the other dog on the body at a field near Forbes’ home near Kilconquhar, in Fife.

Junior repeatedly bit the dog on the body and left it with severe injuries which caused it to be euthanised on February 16.

Ms Baker was repeatedly bitten on her hands by the dog, which failed to stop even when it was seized by Ms Baker.

A separate charge relating to another Staffordshire bull terrier named Skye was dropped by prosecutors.

‘Unfortunate situation’

Solicitor Dewar Spence explained his client had harnessed her dog.

He said: “This is an unfortunate situation.

“This is a field opposite both parties’ homes. This appears to be one of the first times they’ve come into the field at the same time.

“She has complied fully with the terms of the dog control notice.”

He said the dog had since been destroyed.

He added: “Given this is a first offence of this nature, it would be unnecessary to prohibit her from keeping animals.”

Sentencing

54-year-old Forbes was ordered to complete 135 hours of unpaid work over the next year by Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Th sheriff noted there had been deletions from the original allegation but stressed: “It’s still a serious offence.”

“I note that you have no analogous convictions. You accept full responsibility.

“In the circumstances, I’m prepared to offer you an alternative to a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff chose not to impose an animal disqualification order on Forbes.

