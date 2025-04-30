Staffie destroyed after fatal attack on Collie in Fife, court hears

A Collie had to be put down five days after being viciously attacked by a Staffordshire bull terrier in a field in the East Neuk of Fife.

The Collie’s 75-year-old owner was also injured in the incident on February 11 2024.

Gail Forbes returned to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting responsibility for allowing the dog – named Junior – to be dangerously out of control.

It was revealed Junior was subject to a dog control notice imposed on May 5 2021 and has since been destroyed.

Forbes was ordered to complete unpaid work but spared a pet ban.

Attack

Forbes pled guilty to an amended charge on the day she was due to stand trial.

She admitted she was the owner – and in charge of – Junior when the dog was dangerously out of control and subject to the dog control notice.

The animal initially approached Anne Baker, then 75, and her Collie, before running and seizing hold of the other dog on the body at a field near Forbes’ home near Kilconquhar, in Fife.

Junior repeatedly bit the dog on the body and left it with severe injuries which caused it to be euthanised on February 16.

Ms Baker was repeatedly bitten on her hands by the dog, which failed to stop even when it was seized by Ms Baker.

A separate charge relating to another Staffordshire bull terrier named Skye was dropped by prosecutors.

‘Unfortunate situation’

Solicitor Dewar Spence explained his client had harnessed her dog.

He said: “This is an unfortunate situation.

“This is a field opposite both parties’ homes. This appears to be one of the first times they’ve come into the field at the same time.

“She has complied fully with the terms of the dog control notice.”

He said the dog had since been destroyed.

He added: “Given this is a first offence of this nature, it would be unnecessary to prohibit her from keeping animals.”

Sentencing

54-year-old Forbes was ordered to complete 135 hours of unpaid work over the next year by Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Th sheriff noted there had been deletions from the original allegation but stressed: “It’s still a serious offence.”

“I note that you have no analogous convictions. You accept full responsibility.

“In the circumstances, I’m prepared to offer you an alternative to a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff chose not to impose an animal disqualification order on Forbes.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.