‘Cack-handed’ crack dealers rumbled by Dundee housing support officers

It was bad luck for bungling Bradley Luck and his partner Elizabeth Wilson travelled nearly 500 miles to shift £4,000 worth of drugs.

By Ross Gardiner
Elizabeth Wilson and Bradley Luck
Elizabeth Wilson and Bradley Luck appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A “cack-handed” crack dealer who travelled with his partner from Suffolk to a Dundee homeless unit to sell the deadly drug has been jailed.

Ham-fisted Bradley Luck was jailed after admitting his role in the operation, which drew the attention of suspicious housing officers at the unit.

He and Elizabeth Wilson travelled nearly 500 miles from their home to shift £4,000 worth of crack cocaine.

Luck signed the visitors book using his own name, before being spotted fishing drugs from under the carpet of his partner’s car boot and stuffing them into his trousers.

Wilson, who wept in court, was spared imprisonment after being told she had had the “misfortune” of being in a relationship with ringleader Luck.

Luckless enterprise

Previously, Dundee Sheriff Court heard Luck and another man arrived at the temporary accommodation at Honeygreen Road in Dundee at 11am on January 25 last year.

The pair approached two housing officers and asked where the Honeygreen unit was.

When they replied they worked there, the men clammed up.

Luck entered and signed the visitor book under “Brad Luck” before leaving with a woman who had been inside.

Honeygreen Road, Dundee.
Honeygreen Road, Dundee. Image: Google

He was watched on CCTV as he lifted the carpet in the boot of his partner’s Volkswagen, before stuffing something down his trousers.

Police were contacted and they found Luck, drugs and paraphernalia in one of the unit rooms.

Officers seized a phone with a text notification asking for a 0.3g crack cocaine deal.

They seized a wrap of crack cocaine weighing 19.8g, worth between £1,050 and £1,900 and a second wrap, weighing 15.8g, worth between £840 and £1,500.

A bag of crack, weighing 6.1g, was also seized, along with rock substance and crack in a pipe.

More brown powder, which turned out to be paracetamol and caffeine, was also found bagged up.

The total stash was worth £4,170.

Nothing criminal was found in Wilson’s car.

Partner’s confession

Luck, 49, told officers his partner, Wilson, was at a friend’s house in St Columba Gardens.

Officers found her there and she told them: “They might have stuff, Brad and his friend – this is his flat.

“We only came up here on Monday. I gave him all my benefit money.

“He bought stuff in London. We came here to shift it, we couldn’t sell it back home.

“I never used drugs before I met him – I smoked some weed.

“He’s due my mum thousands.”

She later added: “I knew what was going on but I was kept out of it.”

Acceptance

Wilson, 40, and Luck both pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The pair, of Blackfriars in Sudbury, Suffolk, returned to the dock to be sentenced after background reports had been prepared.

Solicitor Julita Blazniak explained while Wilson’s role was less significant, “she understands there needs to be a punitive element”.

Jim Laverty, appearing for Luck, said: “From a very early stage, Mr Luck has accepted responsibility.

“He is well aware that his position is entirely different.”

Cack-handed dealing

Sheriff Gregor Murray jailed Luck for 14 months.

He labelled the offending as “pretty cack-handed drug-dealing”.

The sheriff placed Wilson under supervision for 18 months and ordered her to comply with mental health treatment.

He told her: “I sentence you in relation to a serious charge.

“You had the misfortune to enter into a relationship with Mr Luck. He may well have financially abused you.

“Your involvement in this offence is very minor in comparison to his.”

