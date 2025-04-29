Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheku Bayoh inquiry chair faces ‘fairness’ hearing over meetings with Fife dad’s family

The hearings have come amid complaints about Lord Bracadale's meetings with Mr Bayoh's family.

By Sarah Ward, PA Scotland
Lord Bracadale
Lord Bracadale. Image: PA

The chair of the Sheku Bayoh inquiry is facing a hearing into “fairness” after it emerged he had five meetings with the grieving family.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) has intimated a petition for a judicial review of the inquiry after inquiry chairman Lord Bracadale revealed he has met with the family of Mr Bayoh on at least five occasions since hearings began.

Mr Bayoh, 31, died in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 3 2015 after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers.

The inquiry has been examining the circumstances leading to Mr Bayoh’s death, the investigation into his death, and whether or not race was a factor.

Sheku Bayoh
Sheku Bayoh.

David Kennedy, SPF general secretary, said: “These unusual developments have left many core participants feeling that the process no longer appears transparent and open, with all core participants having been treated equally.”

However, solicitor Aamer Anwar, acting for the family, branded it an “attack” and a “desperate attempt to undermine the inquiry” shortly before the 10th anniversary of Mr Bayoh’s death.

Mr Anwar said: “For over 50 years, Lord Bracadale has given his life to public service, acting always with integrity and impartiality, yet this attack comes as no surprise to the Bayoh family, who have been subjected to repeated abuse and attempts to undermine them.

“In over three years nobody has uttered a word of complaint.

“Why should the chair of a public inquiry not meet the victim’s family as they do indeed in every other public inquiry in the UK?

Lawyer Aamer Anwar (left) with sisters of Sheku Bayoh, Kadi Johnson (centre) and Kosna Bayoh (right). Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

“Only recently, the Chief Constable met with the Sheku Bayoh family to offer her apologies to them, and she publicly stated her full support for the public inquiry.

“During the course of evidence, the former Lord Advocate offered his apologies to the Bayoh family – so the question is not what the Federation say, but what lawyers for the Crown Office and Chief Constable will do at the hearing.”

He added: “Police Scotland recently advised us in an FOI they had spent £17,332,174 on lawyers since the public inquiry was announced – in this final throw of the dice by those acting for the police, the public have right to know why millions more must be spent on police lawyers.”

Scottish Police Federation Chair David Kennedy
SPF general secretary David Kennedy. Image: PA

A hearing will be held in June regarding “fairness of the conduct” of the chairman.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) said none of the other core participants in the inquiry were notified, either before or after, that such meetings had taken place and that “details of the substance of the private meetings” have not been disclosed.

Mr Kennedy said: “We have lost confidence in the inquiry and regrettably, we have been compelled to indicate that we consider it necessary to petition for judicial review.

“We are seeking a fair and transparent public inquiry. We will of course listen to what Lord Bracadale has to say at the forthcoming hearing but as things stand I imagine that it will be necessary to proceed with the petition.”

A spokesperson for the Sheku Bayoh inquiry said: “The inquiry intends to hold a public hearing in June on the fairness of the conduct and procedure adopted by the chair in meeting with the families of Sheku Bayoh.

“Further information will be published on the inquiry website in due course.”

