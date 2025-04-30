Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Balaclava-clad Dragon’s Den contender from Stirling smashed ex-partner’s car windscreen with hammer

Brian Smillie turned up five years after the relationship ended and attacked the car.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Brian Smillie
Brian Smillie.

A former Dragon’s Den contender from Stirling who donned a balaclava to smash his ex-partner’s car windscreen with a hammer was warned in court, “stay away from her”.

Brian Smillie, who appeared on television to persuade the BBC show’s team to invest in his tech business, went to the woman’s house five years after their split.

She was woken in the middle of the night by a loud banging and looked out her window to see masked Smillie holding a hammer next to her car.

As he walked off, the woman and her adult son confronted him and he asked: “Do you know what you’ve done to me?”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told the 47-year-old: “This is a serious matter – over five years after the relationship you attend her address carrying a hammer and wearing a balaclava.

“Clearly that was distressing for her. Thankfully nothing happened when you were walking away.”

He sentenced Smillie to two years of supervision with a condition he take part in the Caledonian men’s project and imposed 135 hours of unpaid work.

Additionally, he granted a three-year non-harassment order in relation to his victim, adding “stay away from her”.

Brian Smillie
Brian Smillie.

Fiscal depute Ann Orr told Stirling Sheriff Court the woman had been in a four-year relationship with Smillie that ended in 2018.

After being woken shortly before 5am on December 3 last year, the complainer and her son confronted Smillie outside.

The prosecutor said: “He said to (the complainer) something along the lines of ‘do you know who I am?’ and when she said she did and to stay away, he said ‘do you know what you’ve done to me?’.

“In interview he indicated it had been (the complainer’s) son who had the hammer and he had gone there to get money he said he was owed.”

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said: “It’s a fairly unusual offence due to the time between the relationship and this behaviour. He was distressed when he went there.

“It’s quite clear from the report that Mr Smillie had issues in his life – some ups and some downs. The things were playing on his mind, causing him to act in an irrational manner.”

At a previous court appearance he admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at a property in Stirling.

He had originally been charged with stalking the woman.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

