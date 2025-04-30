A former Dragon’s Den contender from Stirling who donned a balaclava to smash his ex-partner’s car windscreen with a hammer was warned in court, “stay away from her”.

Brian Smillie, who appeared on television to persuade the BBC show’s team to invest in his tech business, went to the woman’s house five years after their split.

She was woken in the middle of the night by a loud banging and looked out her window to see masked Smillie holding a hammer next to her car.

As he walked off, the woman and her adult son confronted him and he asked: “Do you know what you’ve done to me?”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told the 47-year-old: “This is a serious matter – over five years after the relationship you attend her address carrying a hammer and wearing a balaclava.

“Clearly that was distressing for her. Thankfully nothing happened when you were walking away.”

He sentenced Smillie to two years of supervision with a condition he take part in the Caledonian men’s project and imposed 135 hours of unpaid work.

Additionally, he granted a three-year non-harassment order in relation to his victim, adding “stay away from her”.

Fiscal depute Ann Orr told Stirling Sheriff Court the woman had been in a four-year relationship with Smillie that ended in 2018.

After being woken shortly before 5am on December 3 last year, the complainer and her son confronted Smillie outside.

The prosecutor said: “He said to (the complainer) something along the lines of ‘do you know who I am?’ and when she said she did and to stay away, he said ‘do you know what you’ve done to me?’.

“In interview he indicated it had been (the complainer’s) son who had the hammer and he had gone there to get money he said he was owed.”

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said: “It’s a fairly unusual offence due to the time between the relationship and this behaviour. He was distressed when he went there.

“It’s quite clear from the report that Mr Smillie had issues in his life – some ups and some downs. The things were playing on his mind, causing him to act in an irrational manner.”

At a previous court appearance he admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at a property in Stirling.

He had originally been charged with stalking the woman.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.