Conman joiner jailed at Stirling for £110k sheds scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Conman joiner jailed at Stirling for £110k sheds scam

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told Alistair Baxter "The public has to be protected from people like you.”

By Kirsty McIntosh
Alistair Baxter
Alistair Baxter. Image: Facebook

A conman joiner who scammed people across Scotland with fake promises to build sheds and summer houses has been jailed by a sheriff who said: “The public is fed up with bogus workmen”.

Alistair Baxter, who ran AB Garden Building Limited, took money from more than 60 people by promising to build sheds and summer houses.

The 36-year-old took more than £100,000 in deposits but failed to carry out any work.

On average Baxter was taking home around £2500 per month, with the sheriff telling him, “your greed was remarkable”.

Baxter also mocked his victims, with one man receiving a message saying: “you’re not getting your shed, ha ha ha”.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard a fraction of the money had been repaid.

Jailed

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told Baxter: “I accept you paid back some money to some customers but that was very little in the scheme of things.

“This was a fraudulent scheme designed to defraud a large number of private individuals.

“Many were for significant sums – no doubt all of the victims felt the financial impact and they would have felt a range of emotions on real realising they had fallen victim.”

In relation to the man sent the message by Baxter, Sheriff Hamilton added: “He made three payments to you then had nothing to show for it.

“You were literally laughing at him”.

He jailed him for 40 months, telling him: “The public has to be protected from people like you.”

Covid blamed

Baxter’s defence agent said her client had been a victim both of his own success and an employee who stole from him.

She said: “It will not help the victims in any way but he wishes to express his remorse to his victims.

“He had a successful business for years. Things spiralled out of control during Covid – he couldn’t keep up with how well his business was doing.

“An employee working for him had taken money and he was struggling to pay suppliers.

“It’s no excuse for his behaviour but it gives an explanation why he was taking money and was unable to pay it back.”

‘Despicable’

In April, Baxter, a prisoner at Low Moss, admitted being engaged in a fraudulent scheme whereby he dishonestly gained £110,000 from people living in the Stirling, Aberdeen, Falkirk, Glasgow and Dumbarton areas between September 2020 and March 2024.

On that occasion, Sheriff Hamilton told him: “You can expect a lengthy custodial sentence.

“This was a despicable course of behaviour.

“Approaching 70 customers have been defrauded with little or no intention on your part of carrying out work.”

Helen Nisbet, Procurator Fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “This was a clear case of deception and an egregious breach of trust by Alistair Baxter.

“He took significant sums of cash from people who paid him to do work and then brazenly refused to do the work or return their deposits.

“It was an appalling course of behaviour and he has now been held to account for his crimes.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Cameron Patey and Ryan Lawrence
Football fans admit pub brawl before St Johnstone cup tie in Airdrie
Stephen Capon
Dundee paedophile jailed for sending sexual messages to '13-year-old girl'
Craig Wishart
'Obsessed' Lochgelly creep hid behind Snapchat alias to send 'penis cage' pictures
Kevin Ogg
Woman feared death at hands of abusive Dundee partner
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Banned from Scotland
Ashley Vandervis in hospital
Couple 'let down' by justice system over A9 lorry smash which left husband 'nearly…
Jay Dixon led from court
'I tried to drown him but I stopped myself' — Court hears chilling confession…
Saban Mili
Prolific Fife shoplifter stole £9k of booze
Albert Brooks
Driver, 86, blamed failing eyesight for Angus crash that left cyclist injured
Christopher Sloan
Notorious Angus paedophile jailed for assault and robbery of 16-year-old