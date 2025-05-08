Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Paedophile’s death in Stirlingshire hospital was avoidable, sheriff states

A fatal accident inquiry heard how paedophile Peter Carter died at Forth Valley Hospital.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Forth Valley Hospital
Carter died in Forth Valley Hospital. Image: PA

The death of a paedophile rapist prisoner in hospital in Stirlingshire could have been avoided, a sheriff has ruled.

After a fatal accident inquiry, the sheriff stated Peter Carter’s discharge from Forth Valley Hospital in June 2019, where he had arrived from Glenochil Prison, may have contributed to his death.

Sheriff Neil Bowie also said blood tests taken the day before he passed should have been passed to clinicians more quickly.

He said the system of reporting blood tests, while changing, remains defective.

The sheriff made four recommendations for Forth Valley Health Board in relation to his findings after the inquiry at Alloa Sheriff Court.

Glenochil Prison
Carter was an inmate at Glenochil Prison.

Carter, 53, was jailed in 2015 for nine years for attacking children in Argyll.

After some seven months of abdominal pain, he was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital on May 23 2019 and treated for suspected cholecystitis – a suspected inflamed gall bladder – and discharged on June 4.

Still ill, blood tests were taken in Glenochil on June 10 and he was returned to hospital the next day.

Under the knife on June 11, he was found to have a perforated gangrenous ischaemic small bowel, gangrenous gallbladder and gangrenous colon and he died later that day.

In a determination released this week, Sheriff Collins wrote: “The system in place at Forth Valley Royal Hospital laboratory relating to the clinical oversight / review of patient blood tests by clinical scientists between 23 May 2019 and 11 June 2019 was defective.

“There was then and now no system that provided for adequate levels of clinical oversight / review of blood test results that are outwith normal parameters.

“Had there been an adequate system of clinical review, it is reasonable to suggest that
the blood test results of 4 June and 10 June 2019 would have been reported
to the relevant clinician.

“As such this defect contributed to the death of Mr Carter.”

Alloa Sheriff Court
The inquiry was held at Alloa Sheriff Court.

The sheriff noted Forth Valley Health Board’s assertion “that since Mr Carter’s death there have been concentrated efforts to make the process for discharge to prison from hospital safer.”

However, he said: “They recognised that greater efforts required to be made to increase staff awareness of that process.

“It was clear in evidence… that while the changes instigated were introduced almost 2 years ago, it was not being applied consistently.”

Following the publication of the determination, procurator fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS said:  ”The sheriff’s determination, which makes recommendations in relation to reviews of clinical oversight and discharge process, is extensive and detailed.

“The FAI followed a thorough and comprehensive investigation by the Procurator Fiscal who ensured that the full facts and circumstances of Mr Carter’s death were presented in evidence. ”

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley Health Board said: “We fully accept the report recommendations and have already made a number of changes to our laboratory and discharge arrangements to address the issues highlighted.

“Further work is also underway to ensure that all of the recommendations are met within the required timescales.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stirling Road, Milnathort
Binman stabbed rival in stomach in Kinross-shire after online row
Karivan Mizuri
Dundee chef made abusive calls to Iraqi general's home demanding he send daughter back…
Siobhan Petrie
Drink-driver caught six times over limit on M90 after Perthshire village crashes
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Predator jailed and cat kill claims
Andrew Stevenson
Furious goalie attacked teammates in Perthshire amateurs' 21-0 defeat
Alistair Baxter
Conman joiner jailed at Stirling for £110k sheds scam
Cameron Patey and Ryan Lawrence
Football fans admit pub brawl before St Johnstone cup tie in Airdrie
Stephen Capon
Dundee paedophile jailed for sending sexual messages to '13-year-old girl'
Craig Wishart
'Obsessed' Lochgelly creep hid behind Snapchat alias to send 'penis cage' pictures
Kevin Ogg
Woman feared death at hands of abusive Dundee partner