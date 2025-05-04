Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biting thug trapped girlfriend in Forfar flat and threatened to kill her

Michael McKay's victim was "in fear for her life" when he subjected her to a brutal sustained attack last summer.

By Ross Gardiner
Dundee Sheriff Court
Roadworker Michael McKay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A thug abducted and threatened to kill his partner in a terrifying attack in Forfar weeks after appearing in court for biting her.

Roadworker Michael McKay locked his victim inside her first floor flat, held a knife against her throat and threatened to kill her.

Just three weeks earlier, he had appeared in court from custody after biting her chest following an argument.

He is now awaiting sentence and will be assessed for a supervised release order following the imposition of a jail term.

Bite attack

McKay, 28, was brought to Dundee Sheriff Court from HMP Perth to admit injuring the woman in a domestic assault on June 17 last year, then again after abducting her on July 6.

Prosecutor Michael Robertson said: “Shortly after midnight on June 17, she was watching television.

“An argument ensued between her and the accused.

“She tried to usher the accused from the address. The accused grabbed her and bit the right side of her chest.”

McKay – on two bail orders – was traced by police but granted bail again.

Returned to flat

Around three weeks later, McKay subjected the woman to another terrifying assault.

She was listening to music in her kitchen at 2am when he arrived, drunk and locked the front door behind him.

McKay was told to leave but refused and became “increasingly aggressive.”

When the woman tried to leave instead, McKay grabbed and restrained her.

She began to scream and he grabbed and squeezed her mouth to prevent her making a noise.

He marched the woman back into the kitchen where she tried to reason with him.

“The accused continued to shout at her and became more enraged,” Mr Robertson said.

McKay’s victim tried to flee again but was stopped and dragged into the living room.

There, McKay began to apologise, stating “this isn’t good” and “I need help.”

Violence escalated

The woman tried to leave a third time but McKay again stopped her and picked up a knife from the kitchen.

He restrained the woman, placed his hand over her mouth, held the knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.

McKay hit the woman on the head and struck her head off the floor.

When she tried to record him, McKay took the phone and struck her on the head with it four times, before smashing it on the floor.

He then got up and closed all the windows to ensure nobody could hear the woman’s screams, then said: “Let’s just go to bed, I’ll get your phone fixed in the morning,” before asking her: “What have I done wrong?”

When he fell asleep, the woman used his phone to dial 999 but hung up when he woke mid-call.

Mr Robertson said: “She was in fear of her life.”

Issues

McKay has been on remand since July 8 last year.

His solicitor John Boyle said: “Mr McKay accepts there are issues he has to address.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until June 6.

The court heard McKay received two years detention in 2017 for assault.

He also received post-release supervision following the completion of that sentence.

