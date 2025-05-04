A thug abducted and threatened to kill his partner in a terrifying attack in Forfar weeks after appearing in court for biting her.

Roadworker Michael McKay locked his victim inside her first floor flat, held a knife against her throat and threatened to kill her.

Just three weeks earlier, he had appeared in court from custody after biting her chest following an argument.

He is now awaiting sentence and will be assessed for a supervised release order following the imposition of a jail term.

Bite attack

McKay, 28, was brought to Dundee Sheriff Court from HMP Perth to admit injuring the woman in a domestic assault on June 17 last year, then again after abducting her on July 6.

Prosecutor Michael Robertson said: “Shortly after midnight on June 17, she was watching television.

“An argument ensued between her and the accused.

“She tried to usher the accused from the address. The accused grabbed her and bit the right side of her chest.”

McKay – on two bail orders – was traced by police but granted bail again.

Returned to flat

Around three weeks later, McKay subjected the woman to another terrifying assault.

She was listening to music in her kitchen at 2am when he arrived, drunk and locked the front door behind him.

McKay was told to leave but refused and became “increasingly aggressive.”

When the woman tried to leave instead, McKay grabbed and restrained her.

She began to scream and he grabbed and squeezed her mouth to prevent her making a noise.

He marched the woman back into the kitchen where she tried to reason with him.

“The accused continued to shout at her and became more enraged,” Mr Robertson said.

McKay’s victim tried to flee again but was stopped and dragged into the living room.

There, McKay began to apologise, stating “this isn’t good” and “I need help.”

Violence escalated

The woman tried to leave a third time but McKay again stopped her and picked up a knife from the kitchen.

He restrained the woman, placed his hand over her mouth, held the knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.

McKay hit the woman on the head and struck her head off the floor.

When she tried to record him, McKay took the phone and struck her on the head with it four times, before smashing it on the floor.

He then got up and closed all the windows to ensure nobody could hear the woman’s screams, then said: “Let’s just go to bed, I’ll get your phone fixed in the morning,” before asking her: “What have I done wrong?”

When he fell asleep, the woman used his phone to dial 999 but hung up when he woke mid-call.

Mr Robertson said: “She was in fear of her life.”

Issues

McKay has been on remand since July 8 last year.

His solicitor John Boyle said: “Mr McKay accepts there are issues he has to address.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until June 6.

The court heard McKay received two years detention in 2017 for assault.

He also received post-release supervision following the completion of that sentence.

