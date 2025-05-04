Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gangland enforcers sentenced for firebombing Tayside couple’s Mercedes

Henchmen Calvin Gilmour and Lloyd McKay were sent to the Dundee area to deliver a sinister message to the family in October 2022.

By Jamie Buchan
Calvin Gilmour (left) and Lloyd McKay at Forfar Sheriff Court
A pair of gangland enforcers who petrol bombed a Tayside couple’s luxury car in a warning over their son’s £100k drug debt have been spared jail.

Henchmen Calvin Gilmour and Lloyd McKay were sent to the Dundee area to deliver a sinister message to the family in October 2022.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard how the pair made a 160-mile round trip from Glasgow to set fire to a privately-plated Mercedes parked outside the couple’s home.

The vandalism, which left the vehicle written-off, was caught on CCTV.

The pair were snared after incriminating internet searches, the court heard.

On their way back to Glasgow, McKay Googled: “How to fix burnt hair”.

Prison alternatives

Both men returned to the dock for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to wilful fireraising.

Solicitor advocate Lewis Kennedy, representing 24-year-old McKay, said a pre-sentencing report had recommended a restriction of liberty order (ROLO) as a direct alternative to custody.

Lloyd McKay
He added his client was also willing to do unpaid work but could only carry out “light duties” due to a spinal injury.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said if he was unable to do the work, a ROLO could be put in place.

She told McKay: “I take into account your age, that this happened in 2022 and that you have no matters outstanding.

“I am satisfied there is an alternative to custody.”

McKay was ordered to carry out 270 hours unpaid work.

Calvin Gilmour
First offender Gilmour, 21, was handed a 225-hour community work order.

The sheriff issued a non-harassment order, indefinitely banning both men from contacting or approaching the target couple, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Threatening phone calls

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson earlier told the court: “At the time, (the complainers’ son) had been leading a chaotic lifestyle.

“Leading up to it, (the husband) had been receiving phone calls saying he now owed a drug debt of £100,000 his son had racked up.”

The calls ended on October 5 2022 but at 1am on October 27 the male complainer was in his house, watching TV when he heard a car alarm sounding outside.

He saw the £38,000 Mercedes parked in the driveway was ablaze.

The man phoned the emergency services and tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. He noticed a “significant” smell of petrol.

Home CCTV was reviewed, which showed the attack taking place after items had been thrown over the locked gates.

At about 1pm, the man received a threatening phone call and was told someone would return to inflict further damage.

Google searches

Investigators found a car window had been smashed, with a brick recovered from a footwell.

Inside the car, two plastic bags were recovered, one of which contained petrol.

CCTV showed the pair had driven from Glasgow, stopped at an Esso garage in Perth to refuel and buy four plastic bottles of water, then headed to the couple’s home.

Phone analysis showed McKay – who had been burned in the incident – had Googled “how to fix burnt hair” shortly after the firebombing.

Two other men have been jailed for trying to extort the same couple weeks after the firebombing strike.

Robert Notman. Image: Facebook
Lewis Goldfarb
Lewis Goldfarb.

Robert Notman and Lewis Goldfarb were both handed prison sentences for terrorising the couple in December 2022.

