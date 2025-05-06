Prolific Fife shoplifter stole £9k of booze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prolific Fife shoplifter stole £9k of booze

Saban Mili hit stores across Scotland, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told.

By Jamie McKenzie
Saban Mili
Saban Mili.

A prolific shoplifter stole more than £9,000 worth of booze and “other goods” at supermarkets across Scotland, including in Fife.

Saban Mili, 23, targeted Morrisons or Sainsbury’s stores in Leven, Wishaw, Falkirk and Hamilton during a three-month period last year.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court with the aid of a Romanian translator, to plead guilty to five shoplifting charges.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick deferred sentencing until later this month to obtain background reports.

Mili admitted that on May 18 last year at a Morrisons in Kirk Road, Wishaw, he stole alcohol and other goods to the value of £550.

He stole alcohol and consumer goods worth £1,200 form a Morrisons in Hope Street, Falkirk, on August 3.

Six days later at a Sainsbury’s in Douglas Park Lane, Hamilton, he stole alcohol and other goods amounting to £2,925.

On August 18 at the same shop in Hamilton he nicked alcohol and other goods to the tune of £2,698.

And on the same date, at a Sainsbury’s in Riverside Road, Leven, he stole alcohol and other goods worth £1,779.05.

The total value of stolen goods is £9,152.05.

The court heard that £2584.05 worth of these items were recovered.

Mili targeted Sainsbury’s in his spree.

Sheriff Borthwick read out all five charges in open court and confirmed the guilty pleas with Mili, whose address on court papers is Abbotsford Court, Abbotsford Drive, Glenrothes.

No details were given on this occasion about what type of alcohol was stolen or police investigation into the thefts.

Prosecutor Matthew Knapp told the court Mili has no schedule of previous convictions.

Defence lawyer Gino Gambale asked the court to defer sentence for background reports.

Sheriff Borthwick urged Mili to cooperate with social work in the preparation of these reports, adding: “If the report is not available when the case is next in court and that is your fault because you did not go to the appointment, then you are at risk of being remanded for the report to be prepared”.

Sentence was deferred until May 30 and Mili was bailed meantime.

The sheriff also granted a warrant for a co-accused who failed to appear in court.

