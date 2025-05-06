Prolific Fife shoplifter stole £9k of booze

A prolific shoplifter stole more than £9,000 worth of booze and “other goods” at supermarkets across Scotland, including in Fife.

Saban Mili, 23, targeted Morrisons or Sainsbury’s stores in Leven, Wishaw, Falkirk and Hamilton during a three-month period last year.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court with the aid of a Romanian translator, to plead guilty to five shoplifting charges.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick deferred sentencing until later this month to obtain background reports.

Mili admitted that on May 18 last year at a Morrisons in Kirk Road, Wishaw, he stole alcohol and other goods to the value of £550.

He stole alcohol and consumer goods worth £1,200 form a Morrisons in Hope Street, Falkirk, on August 3.

Six days later at a Sainsbury’s in Douglas Park Lane, Hamilton, he stole alcohol and other goods amounting to £2,925.

On August 18 at the same shop in Hamilton he nicked alcohol and other goods to the tune of £2,698.

And on the same date, at a Sainsbury’s in Riverside Road, Leven, he stole alcohol and other goods worth £1,779.05.

The total value of stolen goods is £9,152.05.

The court heard that £2584.05 worth of these items were recovered.

Sheriff Borthwick read out all five charges in open court and confirmed the guilty pleas with Mili, whose address on court papers is Abbotsford Court, Abbotsford Drive, Glenrothes.

No details were given on this occasion about what type of alcohol was stolen or police investigation into the thefts.

Prosecutor Matthew Knapp told the court Mili has no schedule of previous convictions.

Defence lawyer Gino Gambale asked the court to defer sentence for background reports.

Sheriff Borthwick urged Mili to cooperate with social work in the preparation of these reports, adding: “If the report is not available when the case is next in court and that is your fault because you did not go to the appointment, then you are at risk of being remanded for the report to be prepared”.

Sentence was deferred until May 30 and Mili was bailed meantime.

The sheriff also granted a warrant for a co-accused who failed to appear in court.

