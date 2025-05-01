Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

St Andrews Rifle Club creep under supervision for student sexual assaults

Patrick Jess was placed on the sex offenders register by a sheriff who convicted the offender of attacks on four women who are now protected by court orders.

By Ross Gardiner
Patrick Jess
Patrick Jess.

The disgraced former president of St Andrews Rifle Club has been placed under supervision after being found guilty of a string of sexual assaults on female students.

Earlier this year, Dundee Sheriff Court heard how volunteer Patrick Jess’s victims believed he was an employee of the university and he never saw fit to correct them.

On Thursday, he was placed on the sex offenders register and ordered to complete unpaid work as a direct alternative to imprisonment.

Convicted

After a trial which concluded in March, Jess, of Strathkinness, was found guilty of four sexual assaults.

He repeatedly handled his first victim’s buttocks on various occasions between September 2019 and March 2023.

He sexually assaulted his second victim on various occasions during the same period by handling her breasts and touching her buttocks.

A third female was targeted between September 2022 and March 2023, when Jess repeatedly touched her buttocks on various occasions.

Between September 2022 and April 2023, he sexually assaulted the fourth woman on various occasions by repeatedly handling her breasts.

All his offending was described as taking place at St Andrews and elsewhere.

Patrick Jess
Patrick Jess.

Steps taken

Sentencing had been deferred for a report to be prepared by social workers.

The 52-year-old’s defence counsel Mark Stewart KC said: “It is a helpful report.

“He has taken steps himself to address issues, he has taken steps to seek assistance.

“He has been entirely open with the reporter and also with other people with whom he interacts.

“He has no previous convictions, he has not come to the attention of the authorities since these matters came to light.

“The complainers in this case are unlikely to be in St Andrews permanently.”

Offending will impact standing

The court heard three of Jess’s victims are still in St Andrews.

Sheriff Gregor Murray placed him under supervision for a year and on the sex offenders register for as long.

He ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and made non-harassment orders protecting all four victims from any contact for three years.

The sheriff said: “After trial, you were convicted of four offences towards young women.

“Each were vulnerable in some way, each placed a degree of trust in you – trust that you breached, as their compelling evidence demonstrated.

“You accept full responsibility for your actions.

“You have no previous convictions, you have not offended again, I consider you’re unlikely to do so.

“These convictions will impact on your life and your standing in the community.

“There is a clear alternative to custody in your case.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Tyre slash candour and a bulk bought stash
Jordon Forster
Court told of former Dundee player's brutal campaign of domestic abuse
Ross McConnell was knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack
EXCLUSIVE: Montrose pilot says he's lucky to be alive after vicious attack by Fife…
Justin Bower
Lorry driver who caused horse deaths in horrific A9 crash is banned in 'prison…
Volkswagen car badge
Test drive thief stole motorbike and cars in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Archibald Smith
Fife paedophile shocked dating site contact with horrific comments about 'daughter'
Jamie Aird
Dockyard worker who stole HMS Prince of Wales parts is sentenced for scrap metal…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Friend, foe or the United Nations
Elizabeth Wilson and Bradley Luck
'Cack-handed' crack dealers rumbled by Dundee housing support officers
Brian Smillie
Balaclava-clad Dragon's Den contender from Stirling smashed ex-partner's car windscreen with hammer