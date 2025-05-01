The disgraced former president of St Andrews Rifle Club has been placed under supervision after being found guilty of a string of sexual assaults on female students.

Earlier this year, Dundee Sheriff Court heard how volunteer Patrick Jess’s victims believed he was an employee of the university and he never saw fit to correct them.

On Thursday, he was placed on the sex offenders register and ordered to complete unpaid work as a direct alternative to imprisonment.

Convicted

After a trial which concluded in March, Jess, of Strathkinness, was found guilty of four sexual assaults.

He repeatedly handled his first victim’s buttocks on various occasions between September 2019 and March 2023.

He sexually assaulted his second victim on various occasions during the same period by handling her breasts and touching her buttocks.

A third female was targeted between September 2022 and March 2023, when Jess repeatedly touched her buttocks on various occasions.

Between September 2022 and April 2023, he sexually assaulted the fourth woman on various occasions by repeatedly handling her breasts.

All his offending was described as taking place at St Andrews and elsewhere.

Steps taken

Sentencing had been deferred for a report to be prepared by social workers.

The 52-year-old’s defence counsel Mark Stewart KC said: “It is a helpful report.

“He has taken steps himself to address issues, he has taken steps to seek assistance.

“He has been entirely open with the reporter and also with other people with whom he interacts.

“He has no previous convictions, he has not come to the attention of the authorities since these matters came to light.

“The complainers in this case are unlikely to be in St Andrews permanently.”

Offending will impact standing

The court heard three of Jess’s victims are still in St Andrews.

Sheriff Gregor Murray placed him under supervision for a year and on the sex offenders register for as long.

He ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and made non-harassment orders protecting all four victims from any contact for three years.

The sheriff said: “After trial, you were convicted of four offences towards young women.

“Each were vulnerable in some way, each placed a degree of trust in you – trust that you breached, as their compelling evidence demonstrated.

“You accept full responsibility for your actions.

“You have no previous convictions, you have not offended again, I consider you’re unlikely to do so.

“These convictions will impact on your life and your standing in the community.

“There is a clear alternative to custody in your case.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.