A Dundee teenager has been sentenced after he left a young rival permanently disfigured in a hammer attack, in view of children playing football.

Cody Chambers used the tool to club his teenage victim on the head on the city’s Doon Terrace.

The victim, who was 19, was left scarred for life after suffering a three-centimetre gash to the right side of his forehead, which needed stitches.

“Boisterous” Chambers had been accused of playing too roughly with younger children in a football game at the Rowantree Primary School pitches.

He was ordered to complete unpaid work and told he was “lucky” more serious injuries were not sustained.

Overreacted

In March, Chambers, 18, of Happyhillock Road, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, committed on April 29 2023.

He also admitted a separate charge of possessing a hammer as an offensive weapon.

Chambers returned to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced after being interviewed by social workers.

His solicitor Jim Laverty said: “Mr Chambers, at the time, felt quite intimidated.

“There had been something of a difficult period between Mr Chambers and a group of younger lads.

“One of the younger lads had phoned a brother.

“He overreacted, he’s always accepted that.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray placed Chambers under supervision for 18 months and ordered him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work over the next year.

He said: “I can see the background as to what happened.

“You’re lucky nothing more serious occurred.

“I have to take account of your age and your medical diagnosis.

“It’s now two years since this happened – you’ve not offended and you’ve become a father.”

Scuffle

At a previous hearing, fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “They challenged the accused about his conduct.

“The accused reacted aggressively and reached into a bag and took out a hammer.

“The complainer took hold of the accused in an effort to get the hammer from him but the accused struck him to the right forehead above the right eye.

“There was a short scuffle and the friend managed to remove the hammer.”

A child ran off with the hammer, which police were unable to locate when they were called to investigate.

Ms Ritchie added: “At least three of the children witnessed the incident.

“(The complainer) realised the extent of his injuries and attended at the accident and emergency department.

“He received four stitches and has been left with permanent scarring.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.