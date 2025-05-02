Teenager in court accused of Fife attempted murder

A teenager has appeared in court in Fife accused of attempted murder.

Mason Wallace, 18, appeared in private in Kirkcaldy.

He faced charges of assault to severe injury and danger of life and attempted murder.

It comes after an incident involving a 16-year-old in Ravenscraig Park in Kirkcaldy on Friday April 25.

Wallace made no plea and was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Police said a 14-year-old boy has also been charged with assault in connection with the incident.

The 16-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Police said the allegation was only reported to them on Tuesday – four days after the incident.

