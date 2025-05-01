Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Court told of former Dundee player’s brutal campaign of domestic abuse

Jordon Forster was back in court after having previously been convicted of offences against another woman in 2023.

By Alexander Lawrie
Jordon Forster
Jordon Forster. Image: SNS

A court heard a former Dundee player carried out a brutal campaign of abuse against his partner, including striking her on the head with a bottle.

Jordon Forster, 31, assaulted his victim by pushing her up against a wall, throttling her and lashing with the bottle during a violent bust up at her flat.

Forster regularly smashed household items during fiery arguments, repeatedly made derogatory comments to the woman and attempted to control what she wore and could eat and drink.

The 6ft 2” brute also attacked a child by pushing him on the body, causing him to fall to the ground after he attempted to stop Forster shouting at the woman.

A further incident saw the former footballer – who played for the Dens Park club between 2019 and 2021 – abuse the child at an Edinburgh restaurant.

Jordon Forster
Jordan Forster at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in 2023.

Forster denied all the allegations but was found guilty by a jury of five offences carried out between 2016 and 2021, following a six day trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

It is his second recent conviction for violent conduct towards a partner.

‘Worst time of my life’

The 35-year-old told the court she met Forster at an Edinburgh city centre nightclub while he was playing for Hibernian in 2015 and he moved into her flat within a few of weeks.

Within months the relationship became “toxic”, with Forster acting aggressively towards her and calling her derogatory names such as “a fat slag”, she said.

The mother-of-one described incidents in which he smashed dishes and damaged walls in her flat during his out-of-control rages.

She told the jury Forster assaulted her on several occasions, including striking her to the head with a bottle during a violent row.

She also described a second incident in which Forster pinned her against a wall by the throat and compressed her neck.

She said he was “unpredictable” and “nasty” and “liked to be in control” when they were together.

She told the court she used make up to hide her bruises and described living with him during lockdown in 2020 as “the worst time of my life”.

The jury found the serious assault charges were to the the danger of the woman’s life.

Denials

Forster, currently working as a courier, admitted he and the woman argued but claimed he was never violent towards her.

He denied striking her to the face with a bottle, claiming he had accidentally hit her with a plastic milk carton after she grabbed his arm as they argued.

Following the jury’s verdict Sheriff Christopher Dickson released Forster on bail and deferred sentence for the preparation of social work reports.

Jordon Forster
Forster also played for Kelty Hearts and East Fife. Image: SNS

Forster played for Dundee 26 times and scored one goal between 2019 and 2021.

He started his career with Hibs and had loan spells with Berwick Rangers, East Fife and Plymouth Argyle, before signing for Cheltenham Town.

Forster moved to Scottish League One side Kelty Hearts and later signed for Lowland League club Tranent Juniors but was sacked following his first conviction, in 2023.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ross McConnell was knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack
EXCLUSIVE: Montrose pilot says he's lucky to be alive after vicious attack by Fife…
Justin Bower
Lorry driver who caused horse deaths in horrific A9 crash is banned in 'prison…
Volkswagen car badge
Test drive thief stole motorbike and cars in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Archibald Smith
Fife paedophile shocked dating site contact with horrific comments about 'daughter'
Jamie Aird
Dockyard worker who stole HMS Prince of Wales parts is sentenced for scrap metal…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Friend, foe or the United Nations
Elizabeth Wilson and Bradley Luck
'Cack-handed' crack dealers rumbled by Dundee housing support officers
Brian Smillie
Balaclava-clad Dragon's Den contender from Stirling smashed ex-partner's car windscreen with hammer
Arron Kyle
St Andrews paedophile jailed after sniffer dog found device used to spread child abuse
Linkes Hysa
Stirling dealer had cannabis joints on dashboard during police stop