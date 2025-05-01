A court heard a former Dundee player carried out a brutal campaign of abuse against his partner, including striking her on the head with a bottle.

Jordon Forster, 31, assaulted his victim by pushing her up against a wall, throttling her and lashing with the bottle during a violent bust up at her flat.

Forster regularly smashed household items during fiery arguments, repeatedly made derogatory comments to the woman and attempted to control what she wore and could eat and drink.

The 6ft 2” brute also attacked a child by pushing him on the body, causing him to fall to the ground after he attempted to stop Forster shouting at the woman.

A further incident saw the former footballer – who played for the Dens Park club between 2019 and 2021 – abuse the child at an Edinburgh restaurant.

Forster denied all the allegations but was found guilty by a jury of five offences carried out between 2016 and 2021, following a six day trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

It is his second recent conviction for violent conduct towards a partner.

‘Worst time of my life’

The 35-year-old told the court she met Forster at an Edinburgh city centre nightclub while he was playing for Hibernian in 2015 and he moved into her flat within a few of weeks.

Within months the relationship became “toxic”, with Forster acting aggressively towards her and calling her derogatory names such as “a fat slag”, she said.

The mother-of-one described incidents in which he smashed dishes and damaged walls in her flat during his out-of-control rages.

She told the jury Forster assaulted her on several occasions, including striking her to the head with a bottle during a violent row.

She also described a second incident in which Forster pinned her against a wall by the throat and compressed her neck.

She said he was “unpredictable” and “nasty” and “liked to be in control” when they were together.

She told the court she used make up to hide her bruises and described living with him during lockdown in 2020 as “the worst time of my life”.

The jury found the serious assault charges were to the the danger of the woman’s life.

Denials

Forster, currently working as a courier, admitted he and the woman argued but claimed he was never violent towards her.

He denied striking her to the face with a bottle, claiming he had accidentally hit her with a plastic milk carton after she grabbed his arm as they argued.

Following the jury’s verdict Sheriff Christopher Dickson released Forster on bail and deferred sentence for the preparation of social work reports.

Forster played for Dundee 26 times and scored one goal between 2019 and 2021.

He started his career with Hibs and had loan spells with Berwick Rangers, East Fife and Plymouth Argyle, before signing for Cheltenham Town.

Forster moved to Scottish League One side Kelty Hearts and later signed for Lowland League club Tranent Juniors but was sacked following his first conviction, in 2023.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.